Nissan Tekton Vs Renault Duster: Which SUV Is Better Looking?

The front-end of the Tekton and the Duster have the biggest changes. While the Tekton has a full-width light bar at its front, the Duster has Y-shaped lights.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
India will soon get two new SUVs in the form of the Nissan Tekton and the Renault Duster in a brand new avatar. In this article let us take a quick look at how these two SUVs differ design-wise. 

Nissan Tekton Vs Renault Duster - Design

The Nissan Tekton follows some design elements from its famous Patrol SUV while the Duster has a different look. 


The front-end of the Tekton and the Duster have the biggest changes. While the Tekton has a full-width light bar at its front, the Duster has Y-shaped lights. The chunky bumper design is also different but the bonnet looks the same. 


Additionally, the front-end of the Nissan will have a different grille, bumper and headlamp which will be the differentiating factor. The Duster has a more rugged look, but again, this is not the final spec for India. 

Both of the SUVs have the same side view with muscular wheel-arches but we can expect big wheels too. Even the rear will have a different look, with the Duster having a Y-shape design as opposed to the Tekton. We can expect interior changes on both of these SUVs. Although the touchscreen will remain the same size along with the features list. 

Nissan Tekton Vs Renault Duster - Engines

Compared to the previous Terrano and the Duster, the new SUVs have a bigger differentiation but the powertrains will remain the same, including petrol engines with a turbo unit. 

Nissan Tekton Vs Renault Duster - Launch

Both are getting launched in 2026 with the Duster expected to be coming first, followed by the Tekton. 

Look Reveal

While Nissan has revealed the Tekton design for India, the Duster for India has yet to be revealed. 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
