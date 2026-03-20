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HomeAutoSkoda Kushaq 1.0 AT Review: Does New 8-Speed Make A Real Difference?

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 AT Review: Does New 8-Speed Make A Real Difference?

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 gets a new 8-speed automatic—smoother, quicker and more efficient, making it a stronger contender in its segment.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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When buying a car, most buyers focus heavily on engine specifications, often overlooking the gearbox. However, the transmission plays a crucial role in shaping how a car feels on the road. With the updated Skoda Kushaq, the spotlight shifts firmly onto its new 8-speed torque converter automatic paired with the 1.0 TSI engine.

Skoda Kushaq: A Smoother, Smarter Driving Experience

The biggest upgrade in the facelifted Kushaq is the replacement of the older 6-speed automatic with a new 8-speed torque converter unit in the 1.0-litre variant. Right from the start, the improvement is noticeable.

The gearbox feels smoother and more responsive, especially in city conditions. Low-speed driving is more relaxed, thanks to a stronger creep function and reduced lag compared to the earlier version. The 1.0 TSI engine, despite being a three-cylinder, remains impressively refined.

Push harder, and the response feels quicker with reduced hesitation, although the engine does get slightly vocal under acceleration. Switching to Sport mode sharpens gear shifts, while paddle shifters add an engaging touch for those who enjoy more control.

On highways, the 8-speed transmission truly shines. Cruising feels effortless, with smoother power delivery and better refinement. Fuel efficiency has also improved, with real-world figures hovering around 12–13 kmpl.


Skoda Kushaq 1.0 AT Review: Does New 8-Speed Make A Real Difference?

Driving Dynamics Still A Strong Suit

Beyond the gearbox, the Kushaq continues to deliver an engaging driving experience. The steering offers excellent feedback, making it enjoyable for enthusiasts, while its compact dimensions contribute to agile handling.

The suspension setup strikes a fine balance, handling rough Indian roads well while retaining a slightly firm, European character. Overall, it remains one of the more driver-focused SUVs in its segment.

Fresh Design & Feature Boost

The facelift brings noticeable cosmetic updates. A redesigned grille, now illuminated, along with new headlamps, gives the SUV a more premium look. Illuminated Skoda lettering adds a distinctive touch.

Inside, the cabin continues with high-quality materials but now benefits from a sharper infotainment system and an improved digital driver display. New features like a panoramic sunroof, rear seat massager, and front parking sensors help it catch up with competitors.


Skoda Kushaq 1.0 AT Review: Does New 8-Speed Make A Real Difference?

However, some key omissions remain. There’s no powered handbrake and no 360-degree camera—features increasingly expected in this segment. The rear seat is best suited for two occupants, though comfort levels remain high.

Verdict: A Driver’s SUV Gets Better

The updated Kushaq strengthens its position as a driver-focused SUV. The new 8-speed automatic significantly enhances drivability, making it smoother, quicker, and more efficient.

While it still misses out on a few features, the overall package feels more complete. For buyers prioritising driving pleasure under the ₹20 lakh bracket, the Kushaq 1.0 AT stands out as a compelling choice.



Skoda Kushaq 1.0 AT Review: Does New 8-Speed Make A Real Difference?

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of the new features added in the facelifted Skoda Kushaq?

The facelifted Kushaq includes a panoramic sunroof, rear seat massager, and front parking sensors, alongside cosmetic updates like an illuminated grille.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Skoda Skoda Kushaq
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