Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 First Look: Too Expensive For An EV?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Royal Enfield's Flying Flea C6 electric bike launched at Rs 2.7 lakh.

It features a 15.4kW motor, 154km range, and 2.25-hour charge.

The minimalist design has high ground clearance but low road presence.

The first electric Royal Enfield is here and it is called the Flying Flea C6 which is priced at Rs 2.7 lakh while a BAAS option brings the price further down to Rs 1.9 lakh.

First let us see the performance and here, the Flying Flea C6 has an electric motor developing 15.4kW and 60Nm with a 0-60 km/h time of 3.7 seconds. Top speed is only 115km/h. The range on offer is a claimed IDC range of 154km with a 3.91kWh battery pack. You can charge this electric bike in 2 hours 16 mins.

Design and Features

The design is unique and minimalist as well with a high ground clearance of 207mm while the design lacks the heft of the traditional bikes of the RE or even road presence is lower with looking very slim or even a bit awkward at some angles. Taller folks wont look good with being a touch oversized for the bike thanks to the narrow looks.

That said, some exposed elements and the green paint is distinctive. There are regen modes, ride modes and new switchgear too while technology has been added here.





Pricing and Market Position

While being available in Bengaluru for now, the Flying Flea C6 at Rs 2.7 lakh seems to be too expensive especially compared to its 350cc stablemates or even some of its competition in this space especially from Ultraviolette. Hence, the unique styling could be interesting but whether traditional RE customers take to it? That remains to be seen.