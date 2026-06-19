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HomeAutoProduction Spec Tata Sierra EV Shown, Dual Motor Expected

Production Spec Tata Sierra EV Shown, Dual Motor Expected

Tata Motors has teased the Sierra.ev ahead of its June 30 debut. The electric SUV will feature EV-specific styling, a Harrier.ev-based platform and an optional dual-motor AWD setup.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Sierra.ev reveals unique EV design updates and interior.
  • It shares Harrier.ev platform, offering dual-motor AWD option.
  • Unveiling June 30, it will rival Mahindra and Hyundai electric SUVs.

Tata Motors has offered a fresh glimpse of the upcoming Sierra.ev, revealing several design updates that will distinguish it from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. While retaining the iconic Sierra silhouette, the electric SUV will feature EV-specific styling cues, including a revised front fascia with a closed-off grille design, unique alloy wheels and dedicated EV badging.

Inside, the Sierra.ev is expected to receive a redesigned steering wheel, new upholstery options and EV-specific trim elements, while retaining much of the feature-rich cabin seen on the standard Sierra.

The Sierra.ev will be positioned above the Sierra ICE in Tata Motors' product portfolio. The electric SUV is expected to share its battery pack and electric drivetrain architecture with the recently launched Harrier.ev.

Dual-Motor AWD To Be A Key Highlight

One of the biggest talking points of the Sierra.ev will be the availability of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup on higher variants. The entry-level versions are likely to feature a single-motor configuration, while the top-end model will offer dual motors, enabling AWD capability.

This would make the Sierra.ev one of the few vehicles in its segment to offer an AWD electric powertrain, giving it a distinct edge over rivals.

Set To Rival Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric

Tata Motors is scheduled to unveil the Sierra.ev on June 30, with pricing details expected to be announced at a later date. Once launched, it will compete with electric SUVs such as the Mahindra BE 6 and the Hyundai Creta Electric, among others.

With its retro-inspired design, advanced EV technology and AWD option, the Sierra.ev is shaping up to be one of Tata Motors' most anticipated electric vehicle launches.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What design changes can be expected for the Sierra.ev?

The Sierra.ev will feature EV-specific styling, including a closed-off grille, unique alloy wheels, and dedicated EV badging. Inside, it will have a redesigned steering wheel and new upholstery options.

Will the Sierra.ev offer all-wheel-drive?

Yes, higher variants of the Sierra.ev will offer a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. Entry-level versions are expected to have a single-motor configuration.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
EV Tata Motors Auto News Sierra EV Sierra.EV
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