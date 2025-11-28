Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma Buys Tesla, Joins Elite Global Owners’ Club

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of the fintech company Tesla, has bought the widely sought-after Tesla Y.

Previously, he was among the few entrepreneurs who had placed $1,000 deposits back in 2016 to reserve the Tesla Model 3, well before the firm even had a physical presence in India, Economic Times reported.

Tesla opened its showroom in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on July 15, 2025. This location served as the company's initial entry point into the Indian market, launching with Model Y.

Paytm CEO - Old Fan Of Tesla

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also previously been impressed by Tesla's latest advancements in self-driving technology.

He had posted on X, "One mile at a time. Driving will soon be a job for machines."

Teslas now drive themselves from their birthplace at the factory to their designated loading dock lanes without human intervention



One step closer to large-scale unsupervised FSD pic.twitter.com/Aj6dHsLaRO — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) January 29, 2025

He had also predicted that this technology would be used for "institutional roads first, like airport busses or point-to-point shuttles in exhibition centres."

In the video, Tesla has demonstrated its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in real-world factory conditions. The footage shows brand-new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles autonomously completing a 1.2-mile journey from the production line at Tesla’s Fremont, California, facility to the loading docks.

Smooth Navigation Through Factory Grounds

The vehicles are seen manoeuvring seamlessly through the factory campus, passing Supercharger stations staffed by human attendants, and making complete stops at designated stop signs. A standout moment occurs when one of the cars yields to a forklift reversing out, highlighting the system’s ability to respond to dynamic, real-world movements.

Autopilot Features Integrated for Safety

Tesla’s self-driving cars operate with advanced Autopilot systems designed to boost safety and convenience. Among these are Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, which adjusts the car’s speed to match surrounding traffic, and Autosteer, which helps maintain the vehicle’s path within clearly marked lanes.