HomeNewsIndiaCyclone Ditwah: Stalin Urges Public To Stay Indoors As Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rain

Cyclone Ditwah: Stalin Urges Public To Stay Indoors As Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Rain

Due to Cyclone Ditwah's heavy rainfall forecast, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urged public caution and reviewed preparedness with district collectors.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With extremely heavy rainfall expected in Chennai and several southern districts due to Cyclone Ditwah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged the public to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

The Chief Minister inspected the State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai and held a video conference with District Collectors regarding precautionary measures in areas placed under a red alert. Later, briefing the media, he assured that all arrangements in Chennai are fully in place.

Cyclone Ditwah: What the Chief Minister Said

After reviewing the preparedness, CM Stalin said, “Very heavy rains are expected in the southern regions and delta districts on the 29th and 30th. A red alert has been issued. Accordingly, we consulted the Collectors of the affected districts through video conferencing.”

He added that a high-level meeting was held yesterday in the presence of the Chief Secretary, during which all department heads were instructed to intensify precautionary measures.

Stalin said that monitoring officers have already been deployed across districts, and special attention has been directed to vulnerable areas that experienced damage in previous spells of rain.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for strict monitoring of electric lines to prevent accidents and said all necessary safety precautions are being implemented.

TN CM’s Awareness Post On X

Following the meeting, CM MK Stalin posted an alert on X, stating: “I have consulted 14 District Collectors on precautionary measures to protect people from the effects of #CycloneDitwah and issued instructions. 16 SDRF teams and 12 NDRF teams have been deployed to districts likely to receive heavy rainfall. District Collectors must ensure coordinated action by all departments with proper planning. I request the public to follow IMD warnings, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay in safe places.”

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Stalin Tamil NAdu
