BJP Leader Tarun Jyotiras Files Police Complaint Over Morphed Photo; Party Blames TMC

BJP leaders Tarun Jyoti Tiwari, Keya Ghosh and Rekha Patra have lodged a police complaint amid an escalating controversy over distorted images of them circulating online. The BJP alleges that Trinamool Congress IT cell in-charge Debangshu Bhattacharya is responsible for the morphed visuals being uploaded on social media platforms.

BJP Leaders Approach Anandapur Police Station

The three BJP representatives visited Anandapur police station on Thursday to file a formal complaint. According to them, Debangshu Bhattacharya’s role is central to the spread of the altered images on platforms associated with TMC’s “Digital Warrior” network.

Keya Ghosh claimed that Debangshu Bhattacharya was “standing by the person” who initially shared the distorted visuals that later went viral.

Debangshu Bhattacharya Issues Strong Counter-Statement

Responding to the allegations, Debangshu Bhattacharya dismissed the claims and said he would contest any FIR in court.

“If someone posts something and they think I am behind it, if they file an FIR, I will fight it legally,” he said. “But it will prove that whatever crime every BJP worker commits across India, their party leaders are responsible. If you look officially, it is Narendra Modi; if you look at the party perspective, it is JP Nadda.”

BJP Questions Non-Filing of FIR

The BJP leaders said that although the police accepted their written complaint, no FIR was lodged. Tarun Jyoti questioned how such content was allowed to be published without proper verification.

“They are saying, this is what is happening. What is happening is not the law; the law is the law of the country,” he remarked.

TMC Leader Accuses BJP of Intimidation

Debangshu Bhattacharya argued that BJP leaders should pursue a legal remedy if they believe their reputation has been harmed. He added that TMC would support its workers if they were threatened.

He accused the BJP of issuing warnings “like Uttar Pradesh”, asserting that such behaviour compelled him to stand by his colleagues.

Police Begin Verification of Complaint

According to police sources, the allegations brought by the BJP leaders are currently under examination. Further action will depend on the outcome of preliminary inquiries.