New Maruti Baleno Facelift India Review: Mileage, Performance, Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Updated Baleno features aggressive styling with a larger grille.

Interior upgraded with premium materials and advanced tech features.

New engine offers smooth drive, impressive efficiency, and performance.

The Baleno was reintroduced a decade ago and since then has been the best selling car in its class while the recent new generation model kept that going despite SUVs gaining popularity. The Baleno is a big seller and now Maruti Suzuki has again updated the car now with the new version.

Here, the new Baleno gets different styling at the front, more features and a new engine. While being a facelift, the new Baleno looks much more aggressive now with its larger grille while the Suzuki logo now moves upward. While dividing opinion, the new grille ramps up the presence for sure.





New Features And Interior

On the inside, Maruti Suzuki has also increased the premium appeal with new leatherette upholstery, coloured inserts and a more plush look. The dials remain though and the touchscreen is the same but the cabin feels more rich.





Maruti Suzuki has also added ventilated seats, a Clarion audio system which sounds good and wireless charging with cooling which is quite needed today. There is also Level 2 ADAS being added and it works on our roads without being too intrusive.





Space is the same but the rear seat does not get an armrest while the seat plus comfort is the best in its class.

New Engine And Driving Experience

The new Z series engine develops 82 bhp and we drive the 5 speed manual version while you can also spec an AMT automatic. There is also a CNG version.

The refinement is impressive and it feels smooth for sure while the lovely 5 speed manual makes driving very easy. For a three cylinder, the refinement is very good with few vibrations and it shows Maruti Suzuki is the master in terms of small capacity petrol engines.

We also liked the low end torque which means it is easy to drive at bumper to bumper traffic without needing constant gear shifts. In the city, the performance is excellent but on the highway, the performance surprised us in keeping up even if not being as enthusiastic as the old engine. The 5 speed manual is extremely fun though and suits the car.

AMT, Efficiency And Ride Quality

The AMT automatic could be preferred more though and as a city car, you will like the smoothness while the pause or lag isn't apparent in the city while only felt a bit when overtaking or on the highway.

Plus the AMT is actually more fuel efficient at 24.8 kmpl while the manual is also pretty good at 23.8 kmpl.





We like the robustness of the Baleno too with good ground clearance and a compliant ride quality while the light steering plus zippy nature makes this a nimble car.

Yes, the new engine with a manual is fun enough and it's an all rounder now with the upgraded equipment list which rivals can't match plus the comfort and efficiency. It's the best car in class now and should sell well.



