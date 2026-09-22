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English NewsAutoNew Mahindra Thar OG Unveiled: All-New 3-Door SUV Gets More Features, Updated Platform

New Mahindra Thar OG Unveiled: All-New 3-Door SUV Gets More Features, Updated Platform

Mahindra has updated the Thar 3-door OG with a platform, suspension, electric steering and more power, while retaining its rugged 4x4 DNA for buyers!!

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 07:46 PM (IST)

Mahindra has given its Thar 3 door a comprehensive update and also added the OG name. The new Thar 3 door OG gets a new platform and new suspension plus finally electric power steering. Prices start at Rs 10.3 lakh. Off-road enthusiasts will like the fact that it is still a ladder frame SUV. Design wise there is more muscle added to the Thar and it's closer to the Roxx now here with new headlamps and new bumpers. It looks much more premium too.

There are also bigger 19 inch wheels and new colours on offer. Inside, there is a new upholstery, cupholders and a new front camera. The new Thar OG would be quieter now and has better braking. Crucially there is now the M Glyde suspension and Davinci Dampers seen on the larger Mahindra cars. This means expect better ride quality and a new driving experience. There is also FDD or frequency dependent damping.

Mahindra Thar OG showcased alongside the new variant lineup at its launch event, highlighting its updated design and features.
Mahindra Thar OG showcased alongside the new variant lineup at its launch event, highlighting its updated design and features.

There is also an electric locking differential and electric power steering. Engines remain the same but the 2.0l turbo petrol has more power now at 162 bhp and 330Nm. The 2.2l diesel too has more power at 152bhp and 330Nm. Gearbox options include a 6 speed manual and a 6 speed torque converter automatic.

RWD and 4x4 remains available. The new Thar then gains more features and is more road friendly which will appeal to buyers now while still being a hardcore offroader. The changes mostly revolve around the new electric steering, new features and the new suspension which will reflect in the way it drives. We will be driving the new Thar OG soon in its 3 door form and tell you what has changed

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Thar Mahindra SUVs Thar OG 4x4 SUVs
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