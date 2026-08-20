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English NewsAutoNew Kia Sorento Will Be Launched With Hybrid And Diesel

New Kia Sorento Will Be Launched With Hybrid And Diesel

It will be a flagship hybrid SUV from the carmaker and will come with AWD too along with a diesel engine. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kia launches its first hybrid SUV, Sorento, on September 4th.
  • The Sorento features AWD, a diesel option, and new AI assistant.
  • Production commenced in Anantapur, promising competitive pricing for buyers.

Kia will launch its first hybrid car on the 4th of next month and it will be the Sorento. 

It will be a flagship hybrid SUV from the carmaker and will come with AWD too along with a diesel engine. 


New Kia Sorento Will Be Launched With Hybrid And Diesel

Kia has commenced production of the Sorento at its Anantapur facility as well. 

The talking point would be the hybrid version which will come with AWD and will be crucial since in its segment you don't get many options. 

Kia Sorento Features

Having a diesel will also be a plus since buyers of large SUVs also want the diesel torque plus the efficiency. 


New Kia Sorento Will Be Launched With Hybrid And Diesel

The new Sorento will come with an AI Assistant, powered by Live Generative AI which is making its debut with the Sorento in India. 

The interior comes with Kia steering wheel with the off centre logo as well as a set of joined screens. 

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With the AI assistant you can have natural conversations and use it for in-car controls as well. 

The Sorento would be localised in India and that will be expected to translate into competitive pricing. 

The exact specs of the hybrid engine are not known but we can expect a turbo petrol and an electric motor for a strong hybrid combination. 

Kia Sorento Launch Date

The Sorento would be launched on the 4th of September and would be the only strong hybrid in its class with a three row configuration. 

It will be the flagship SUV within the ICE range. 

With a diesel engine and a hybrid, the new Sorento is poised well for the premium three row SUV segment. 

More details are expected to come in the next few days leading upto the launch of the Sorento. 

ALSO READ: New Hyundai Tucson Design Hints At What Next-Gen Creta Could Look Like

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Kia Sorento be launched?

The Kia Sorento is set to launch on the 4th of September. It will be Kia's first hybrid car and their flagship hybrid SUV.

What engine options will be available for the Kia Sorento?

The Sorento will offer a diesel engine and a hybrid version. The hybrid is expected to feature a turbo petrol engine combined with an electric motor for a strong hybrid combination.

What new technology will the Kia Sorento introduce?

The new Sorento will debut an AI Assistant, powered by Live Generative AI, in India. This assistant allows for natural conversations and in-car controls.

What makes the Kia Sorento's hybrid version unique in its segment?

The Sorento will be the only strong hybrid in its class with a three-row configuration. It will also come with AWD, which is a crucial differentiator in its segment.

Where is the Kia Sorento being produced?

Production of the Sorento has commenced at Kia's Anantapur facility. Its localization in India is expected to translate into competitive pricing.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kia Kia Sorento Launch Date Kia Sorento Features Kia Sorento Hybrid Diesel
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