New Kia Sorento Will Be Launched With Hybrid And Diesel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kia launches its first hybrid SUV, Sorento, on September 4th.

The Sorento features AWD, a diesel option, and new AI assistant.

Production commenced in Anantapur, promising competitive pricing for buyers.

Kia will launch its first hybrid car on the 4th of next month and it will be the Sorento.

It will be a flagship hybrid SUV from the carmaker and will come with AWD too along with a diesel engine.





Kia has commenced production of the Sorento at its Anantapur facility as well.

The talking point would be the hybrid version which will come with AWD and will be crucial since in its segment you don't get many options.

Kia Sorento Features

Having a diesel will also be a plus since buyers of large SUVs also want the diesel torque plus the efficiency.





The new Sorento will come with an AI Assistant, powered by Live Generative AI which is making its debut with the Sorento in India.

The interior comes with Kia steering wheel with the off centre logo as well as a set of joined screens.

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With the AI assistant you can have natural conversations and use it for in-car controls as well.

The Sorento would be localised in India and that will be expected to translate into competitive pricing.

The exact specs of the hybrid engine are not known but we can expect a turbo petrol and an electric motor for a strong hybrid combination.

Kia Sorento Launch Date

The Sorento would be launched on the 4th of September and would be the only strong hybrid in its class with a three row configuration.

It will be the flagship SUV within the ICE range.

With a diesel engine and a hybrid, the new Sorento is poised well for the premium three row SUV segment.

More details are expected to come in the next few days leading upto the launch of the Sorento.

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