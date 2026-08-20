New Hyundai Tucson Design Hints At What Next-Gen Creta Could Look Like

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Hyundai Tucson features radical design, bigger, more advanced.

Tucson's design cues hint at upcoming next-generation Creta aesthetics.

Creta likely to adopt 'Art of Steel' edgy, muscular aesthetic.

Hyundai has revealed the new generation Tuscon which adopts a completely different look while being bigger along with being more technologically advanced. The Tucson is one of the bigger SUVs within the Hyundai range while it was sold in its earlier gen form in India but it is unlikely that the new Tucson will come since it would be more expensive than the current model for sure.

The interesting bit is the new design language which is radical, futuristic and also possibly gives us a sneak peek at the new generation Creta which is due next year. The muscular and boxy SUV looks plus the sharp creases hints at the design of the new Creta which could follow this also.

New Tucson Design Could Preview Creta

The new ‘Art of Steel’ design language has a monolithic look to it. The new Tucson is much bigger, edgy and muscular now and the same thing we can expect from the new Creta.

The new Creta would be a big departure from the current version for sure and along these lines. Inside, too there is a lounge like look with a larger touchscreen while the new Creta due next year will also get the Pleos infotainment system with a large tablet like screen.





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New Creta Could Borrow Tucson Elements

There is also the new look steering wheel as seen on the Venue and the same can be expected on the Creta new generation while the new Tucson also has this feature.

This design language is a big change for the brand and the new Tucson also looks much more premium while the same would be expected from the new Creta.

While we dont expect the new Tuscon to make its way here given how much more expensive it would be, the new Creta is easily the most important Hyundai given the sales the current gen model generates hence a lot is expected from this car which is due next year.