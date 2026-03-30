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HomeNewsIndiaLashkar Terrorist Shabir Ahmed Lone, Handler In Metro Poster Case, Arrested By Delhi Police

Lashkar Terrorist Shabir Ahmed Lone, Handler In Metro Poster Case, Arrested By Delhi Police

Shabir Ahmed Lone, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist has been arrested by a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell. He was the handler of the recently busted LeT module in the Metro Poster case.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested Shabir Ahmed Lone, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and alleged handler of a recently busted module linked to the Metro Poster case.

According to officials, Lone is suspected to be a sleeper cell operative associated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Further details regarding the arrest are awaited, news agency ANI reported.

Links To Busted Terror Module

Earlier, on February 23, Delhi Police had arrested eight suspects in connection with the same module. Investigations revealed that the group was allegedly working under the direction of Lone, who had previously served a decade in jail on terror charges.

Sources said Lone was released on bail in 2019 and later fled to Bangladesh. He is believed to have been in direct contact with top LeT commanders, including Hafeez Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, both accused as masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Recruitment And Radicalisation Network

Investigators suspect that Lone was tasked with recruiting and radicalising illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India. Through a network of touts, he allegedly arranged fake identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, for recruits.

Sources further claimed that Lone pursuaded the eight arrested individuals into following the LeT ideology and provided them with weapons, allegedly with plans to carry out attacks in crowded areas or at religious sites.

The Delhi Police are currently questioning the arrested suspects to ascertain the intended targets and scope of the alleged plot.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
J&K Terrorist Delhi POlice Lashkar -e- Taiba DELHI NEWS
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