Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: Will It Be As Successful As Fortuner In India?

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The Land Cruiser FJ is being talked about a lot and it's debut is hotly anticipated but it's not been confirmed as of now.

Toyota is readying new products for India and that includes the new Fortuner but it also includes the Land Cruiser FJ.

The Land Cruiser name does hold importance in India but the FJ is the smallest plus the most affordable way to get a Land Cruiser in your garage.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: Performance

However, the question is the price and how the car will do in India. You see, the Land Cruiser FJ could easily cross Rs 40 lakh and thats Fortuner territory but it's much smaller than that.





The Land Cruiser FJ is also smaller than a Scorpio N even. That means in the traditional price vs size ratio the Land Cruiser FJ isn't appealing as the Fortuner.

Plus unlike the Fortuner, the Land Cruiser FJ will only come with a petrol for now. This means the Land Cruiser FJ would be a niche offroad spec SUV.





The styling is different but it sure looks appealing while space on the inside is less too.

Hence, with this price it would be interesting as to how the Land Cruiser FJ would be positioned.

The interiors are tough but again they are not very premium. With the small size, petrol engine and this pricing, the Land Cruiser FJ will be more of a niche buy than the more successful Fortuner.