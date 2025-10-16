New Hyundai Venue 2025 Vs Creta: Which One Has More Features?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The countdown to the launch of the all new Venue has started while Hyundai has revealed some features of the new Venue already. The talking point is the inclusion of 12.3-inch screens which are joined together. Yes, the new Venue has bigger screens than the Creta since the Creta has a set of 10.25-inch screens.

The new Venue will have a much larger 12.3-inch touchscreen which is bigger than the 8-inch one currently. The new Venue will also have a 12.3-inch digital display cluster which will have more information over the current Venue. Even the infotainment system would be updated and feature OTA updates. Expect the new Venue to also match the Creta with features like ADAS Level 2, a 360 degree camera and ventilated seats.





While it remains to be seen if the new Venue will get a panoramic sunroof like on the Creta or stick to a standard sunroof. This means that the new Venue will get features not seen on the Creta even while it will be a big change for the Venue as it will take the fight to the likes of the Tata Nexon and the Kia Syros amongst others.





Hyundai also says that the new Venue has a super strong structure which probably hints at a 5 star rating in BNCAP. The new Venue would be launched in a few days time and will likely continue with its current 1.2l petrol and 1.0l turbo unit along with a diesel too. The new Venue is an important car and is their next best seller after the Creta while the current generation version is still selling strongly.