Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoNew Hyundai Venue 2025 Vs Creta: Which One Has More Features?

New Hyundai Venue 2025 Vs Creta: Which One Has More Features?

The new Venue will also have a 12.3-inch digital display cluster which will have more information over the current Venue.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The countdown to the launch of the all new Venue has started while Hyundai has revealed some features of the new Venue already. The talking point is the inclusion of 12.3-inch screens which are joined together. Yes, the new Venue has bigger screens than the Creta since the Creta has a set of 10.25-inch screens.

The new Venue will have a much larger 12.3-inch touchscreen which is bigger than the 8-inch one currently. The new Venue will also have a 12.3-inch digital display cluster which will have more information over the current Venue. Even the infotainment system would be updated and feature OTA updates. Expect the new Venue to also match the Creta with features like ADAS Level 2, a 360 degree camera and ventilated seats.


New Hyundai Venue 2025 Vs Creta: Which One Has More Features?

While it remains to be seen if the new Venue will get a panoramic sunroof like on the Creta or stick to a standard sunroof. This means that the new Venue will get features not seen on the Creta even while it will be a big change for the Venue as it will take the fight to the likes of the Tata Nexon and the Kia Syros amongst others.


New Hyundai Venue 2025 Vs Creta: Which One Has More Features?

Hyundai also says that the new Venue has a super strong structure which probably hints at a 5 star rating in BNCAP. The new Venue would be launched in a few days time and will likely continue with its current 1.2l petrol and 1.0l turbo unit along with a diesel too. The new Venue is an important car and is their next best seller after the Creta while the current generation version is still selling strongly. 

Also read
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Creta Venue Venue Vs Creta
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
World
Trump Mistakes India With Iran While Claiming Tariffs Stopped Nuclear War With Pak: Watch
Trump Mistakes India With Iran While Claiming Tariffs Stopped Nuclear War With Pak: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Mahagathbandhan: Abhay Singh’s Viral Video Highlights Ticket-Sharing Discontent
Bihar Election: ihar Mahagathbandhan Finalizes Seat Sharing: RJD 135, Congress 60, Left 30 Seats
Barmer Tragedy: Scorpio Catches Fire After Trailer Collision, 4 Friends Dead
UP Mahoba: Food Dept Raids Sweet Shops, Samples Collected Ahead Of Diwali
Bangalore Shocker: Doctor’s Wife Dies Mysteriously, Investigation Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget