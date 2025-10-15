Hyundai To Make Thar And Innova Rival With MPV And Off-Roader?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hyundai has announced an onslaught of new cars coming in with 26 launches by 2030 along with seven new nameplates. This includes a new offroader and an MPV. Yes, Hyundai will enter these two segments of which it has not been a part of. Till date we have seen Hyundai's previous attempt at making an MPV but now it has confirmed that it is indeed developing these two new products amongst others.

Hyundai has not confirmed or shared any details but expect the MPV to be in the premium segment above the Alcazar to be a rival to the Innova perhaps? We think it will be placed above the Alcazar. Hyundai could be developing this product for India and will be also likely to have a hybrid powertrain plus petrol or diesel. The other product is the even more interesting being an offroader which is Hyundai's first.





The offroader would be a Thar rival or a Thar Roxx rival of sorts. Hence, it could be having a low range gearbox or be having a 4x4 system. We can expect a petrol or diesel to be offered here. These two products would fill the gaps in the range and cater to the changing demand.





Hyundai has invested heavily and will do so to oversee it's new range which will grow bigger with new products. Having an MPV and an offroader would be crucial in that aspect. However, we can expect these cars to come only in two years or more time while for now Hyundai would be readying other products like an EV for our market plus a hybrid SUV amongst others.