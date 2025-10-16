Ferrari 12Cilindri India Review: V12 Supercar Driven!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





When you are in a Ferrari, it is always special with the attention you get being similar to chauffeuring a Bollywood star around. The car forms a crowd wherever you park and dazed onlookers forget that the traffic lights have turned green while refusing to leave. The Ferrari effect is unlike anything else and nothing much can match the visual treat that a Ferrari serves up. Yet, it comes with normal doors and the car I drove was not painted red.

However, the Ferrari badge and the long nose plus the classic GT proportions did the trick. That said, this is probably one of the most special Ferraris out there since the 12Cilindri as the name says is actually a love letter to the 12 cylinder engine. When you buy a Ferrari you pay for the engine and the rest of it is free as Enzo Ferrari once said famously while the car here too is all about its 830 bhp 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12.





It is unreal how Ferrari managed to squeeze out so much power without turbos or any electric assistance unlike rivals yet that alone brings in a pure driving experience. The V12 sings when you push it hard but unlike modern performance cars you dot need to break the speed limit to have fun as the engine becomes melodious from the go with revving to a simply crazy 9,500 rpm limit.

You don't need to go crazy speeds to savour this engine and at low speeds also it is an event. Pull the lovely fixed steering paddles and you can use this engine as a musical instrument so I also wonder why Ferrari have given an audio system here!





Acceleration is relentless plus its a rush too as you see the scenery blurring past you. 0-100 km/h is under 3 seconds and that's something I vouch for, yet, high speed stability and the how the tyres managed to put down all of that power is also something that baffles me. It is approachable, quick and you soon learn how to master it but with respect. The 12Cilindri isn't small and has a long bonnet with those typical V12 proportions but is easier to drive than the edgy 812 Superfast.

The visibility is good and you are not cramped while the cabin is luxurious as well while getting three screens no less! It has all of the features and even good luggage space! Sure, the indicators and some of the functions need some time to get used to but it's comfort and spookily easy to drive with something this much power. You really can drive it everyday plus the nose lift feature quickly comes into play which helps taking the low nose over those big speed breakers.





The 12Cilindri is a supercar that you can drive everyday, believe me and it feels luxurious yet involving along with that V12 giving you a sound which no other car can. Sure, it has a firm ride and at Rs 8.5 cr, it is very expensive but it won't deter owners from picking it up as it is perhaps the last great naturally aspirated V12 Ferrari and that alone is enough to qualify it as one of the greats.