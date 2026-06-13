The new i20 features a cleaner, boxier look with a radical front end, including a light bar and slim headlights. It also has an upright rear with boxy taillamps.
Explorer
New Hyundai i20 Vs old: Difference Is Huge
The new Hyundai i20 features a larger body, a redesigned interior with twin digital displays and a modern design language, giving the premium hatchback a stronger road presence than before.
- All-new i20 features larger design, new platform.
- Radical new exterior design complements completely redesigned interior.
- Advanced interior tech; India launch uncertain due to price.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key changes in the new i20's design?
How has the interior of the new i20 been updated?
The interior is completely new, featuring a combined display of a large digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen. It also retains proper physical buttons below the display.
Is the new i20 expected to launch in India?
The India launch remains uncertain. Its larger size and advanced interior could make it pricier than the Venue, and demand for premium hatchbacks is declining.
How does the new i20 compare in size to the old model?
The new i20 is much larger than the old one, built on a new platform. This extended size gives it more presence and likely a longer wheelbase and more interior space.
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