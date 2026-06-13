New Hyundai i20 Vs old: Difference Is Huge

The all-new i20 is a major departure from the old one or the current one with drastic changes. The new i20 gets a new platform and is much larger than the old i20.

Even design-wise the new i20 has a cleaner and a boxier look with a radical front end which is more minimalistic but sleek. There is now a light bar and slim headlights and an upright rear with boxy taillamps.

Being bigger than the old i20 gives it more presence and it now looks like it is from a class above.

Completely Redesigned Interior

Compared to the old i20, the interior too is all new with a combined display of a large digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen while there are proper buttons below.





Due to the extended size, the wheelbase is probably longer too while the space inside will be more.

In comparison to the old i20, the new one is bigger, more technologically advanced and gets an all-new cabin with more technology while sharing some design cues with the new Venue like the new-look steering wheel.

India Launch Remains Uncertain

It remains to be seen if the new i20 is coming to India due to the larger size and the interior meaning it might be pricier than the Venue while demand for premium hatchbacks going down would be another reason why the new i20 won't make it here.





As of now, Hyundai has several other models due for launch in India.