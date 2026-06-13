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HomeAutoNew Hyundai i20 Vs old: Difference Is Huge

New Hyundai i20 Vs old: Difference Is Huge

The new Hyundai i20 features a larger body, a redesigned interior with twin digital displays and a modern design language, giving the premium hatchback a stronger road presence than before.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • All-new i20 features larger design, new platform.
  • Radical new exterior design complements completely redesigned interior.
  • Advanced interior tech; India launch uncertain due to price.

The all-new i20 is a major departure from the old one or the current one with drastic changes. The new i20 gets a new platform and is much larger than the old i20.

Even design-wise the new i20 has a cleaner and a boxier look with a radical front end which is more minimalistic but sleek. There is now a light bar and slim headlights and an upright rear with boxy taillamps.

Being bigger than the old i20 gives it more presence and it now looks like it is from a class above.

Completely Redesigned Interior

Compared to the old i20, the interior too is all new with a combined display of a large digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen while there are proper buttons below.


New Hyundai i20 Vs old: Difference Is Huge

Due to the extended size, the wheelbase is probably longer too while the space inside will be more.

In comparison to the old i20, the new one is bigger, more technologically advanced and gets an all-new cabin with more technology while sharing some design cues with the new Venue like the new-look steering wheel.

India Launch Remains Uncertain

It remains to be seen if the new i20 is coming to India due to the larger size and the interior meaning it might be pricier than the Venue while demand for premium hatchbacks going down would be another reason why the new i20 won't make it here.


New Hyundai i20 Vs old: Difference Is Huge

As of now, Hyundai has several other models due for launch in India.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key changes in the new i20's design?

The new i20 features a cleaner, boxier look with a radical front end, including a light bar and slim headlights. It also has an upright rear with boxy taillamps.

How has the interior of the new i20 been updated?

The interior is completely new, featuring a combined display of a large digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen. It also retains proper physical buttons below the display.

Is the new i20 expected to launch in India?

The India launch remains uncertain. Its larger size and advanced interior could make it pricier than the Venue, and demand for premium hatchbacks is declining.

How does the new i20 compare in size to the old model?

The new i20 is much larger than the old one, built on a new platform. This extended size gives it more presence and likely a longer wheelbase and more interior space.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Hyundai I20
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