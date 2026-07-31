The CJP Effect? Pakistan Minister Says United Youth Can 'Overturn Everything'

Mohsin Naqvi warned that growing discontent among Pakistani youth could trigger a mass uprising. He compared it to India's CJP-led student movement and stated the country's system had
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'Cockroaches Can Overturn Everything': Pakistan Minister Warns Of CJP-Style Uprising, Admits System Has 'Collapsed'
Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi admitted the country's system has "collapsed", warned debt and youth anger could spark a CJP-like uprising, and said they could "overturn everything".
- Pakistan Minister warned youth unrest could trigger mass uprising.
- Naqvi admitted nation's economic and governance systems have collapsed.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What warning did Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issue?
What is the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement referenced by Naqvi?
The CJP is a youth-led satirical political movement in India that spearheaded protests. These protests were against alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks, leading to the resignation of India's Union Education Minister.
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