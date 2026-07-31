The CJP Effect? Pakistan Minister Says United Youth Can 'Overturn Everything'

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has painted a grim picture of the country's economic and political situation, warning that growing discontent among young people could trigger a mass uprising similar to India's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student movement.

Addressing a gathering, Naqvi acknowledged Pakistan's mounting debt burden, criticised successive governments for failing to address the crisis, and admitted that the country's system had "collapsed".

Pak Interior Minister warns of "cockroach" uprising after India protests



We are unable to give our youth what they want.



You can call them youth or cockroaches or whatever.



But if these cockroaches get together, then they can overturn everything. pic.twitter.com/upoRO2lPlZ — برهان الدین ‏| Burhan uddin (@burhan_uddin_0) July 31, 2026

"We are unable to give our youth what they want. You can call them youth or cockroaches or whatever. But if these cockroaches get together, then they can overturn everything," Naqvi said, in remarks that have since gone viral on social media.

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His comments appeared to draw a parallel with the youth-led mobilisation in India spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party, which emerged at the forefront of nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks.

Naqvi also conceded that Pakistan's governance model had failed.

"The system in which we live has collapsed, whether you accept it or not. For 70 years, we have been trying to drag this system along," he said.

Highlighting the country's worsening financial condition, the minister lamented Pakistan's dependence on borrowing.

"Look at Pakistan's federal budget. Every year, we only discuss how much more debt we need to take. It is our duty to fix the situation, but instead we continue to borrow more. Our debt keeps rising every year," he said.

Reference To India's CJP Movement

Naqvi's remarks come against the backdrop of the recent student-led protests in India over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities. The demonstrations, led primarily by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led satirical political movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The protests also prompted Parliament to pass the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening safeguards against paper leaks. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk further amplified the movement by launching an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with protesting students.

Cross-Border Reactions

The Indian protests also found resonance among sections of social media users in Pakistan, prompting a response from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Responding to reports that some Gen Z groups in Pakistan had expressed solidarity with the demonstrations, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the focus should instead be on Pakistan ending cross-border terrorism.

"We are all aware that Pakistan has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism against India for several decades," Jaiswal said.

"The people of India, including Gen Z, have been demanding that Pakistan end its state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. We hope their counterparts are taking due note," he added.