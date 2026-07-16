Stock Market Today: Sensex Climbs Over 200 Points, MRPL, Jana SFB Jump Up To 4%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom S&P BSE Sensex opened higher, gaining 202 points.

MRPL Q1 FY27 revenue doubled, reporting strong profit.

MRPL received pipeline approval, sustainable aviation fuel certification.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 202 points or 0.26 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.73 per cent, power zoomed by 0.31 per cent, and auto surged by 0.49 per cent. Meanwhile, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 3.80 per cent to trade at Rs 163.70 apiece.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC, reported a strong performance for Q1 FY 2026-27, with revenue from operations rising to Rs 41,609 crore compared with Rs 20,989 crore in Q1 FY 2025-26. The company posted a profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 915 crore against a loss of Rs 272 crore in the year-ago quarter, while profit before tax stood at Rs 1,215 crore. MRPL’s crude and other throughput increased to 4.43 MMT during the quarter. The company also received PNGRB approval for an ATF pipeline to Bengaluru airport and achieved ISCC CORSIA certification for sustainable aviation fuel co-processing.

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Alok Industries Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.19 per cent to trade at Rs 12.92 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 3.00 per cent to trade at Rs 503.25 apiece.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd reported a 52 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 155 crore for Q1 FY27. The bank’s asset Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) grew 26 per cent YoY to Rs 37,612 crore, with secured loans accounting for around 73 per cent of the portfolio. Deposits increased 22 per cent YoY to Rs 35,756 crore, while CASA deposits grew 31 per cent. Asset quality improved with GNPA at 2.24 per cent and NNPA at 0.85 per cent, while Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 7.5 per cent from 6.6 per cent in Q1 FY26.