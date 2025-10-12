MG Windsor Inspire Edition Launched By Nitin Gadkari: First Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Meet the MG Windsor Inspire edition which is limited to 300 units and it was launched by Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at his residence in New Delhi.

What Does The MG Windsor Inspire Edition Have?

Here, there are some cosmetic tweaks to celebrate one year of the car being launched in India plus 40,000 sales.





Styling wise, you can see the dual-tone paint shade which matches with a black finish for the ORVMs, alloys and pillars. The Starry black finish and the Pearl white combination brings in a black/white dual-tone look while the blackened elements add as a contrast. There is also special Inspire badging while the 18-inch black alloys especially adds to the stance. Inside, there is Sangria Red and Black leather upholstery with 135 degree recline aero lounge seats plus gold highlights along with a blacked out console.

What Are The Car's Accessories?

Optional accessories include the Skylight Infinity View glass roof and wireless illuminated sill plates.

MG Windsor Inspire Edition - Engine & Battery

The Inspire edition comes with a 38kwh battery pack with 322km range. Power from the single motor is 136bhp and 200Nm. In terms of design, this special edition has some sportier design elements but there are no changes to the battery or performance while we think the changes make the car look more premium.





Ever since its launch, Windsor has been the best selling MG car in India while also being a popular EV in the overall sales. In terms of the price, the Windsor Inspire edition also comes with BAAS while the price with that is Rs 9.99 lakh while otherwise the price is Rs 16.65 lakh ex-showroom.