Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMG Windsor Inspire Edition Launched By Nitin Gadkari: First Look

MG Windsor Inspire Edition Launched By Nitin Gadkari: First Look

The Starry black finish and the Pearl white combination brings in a black/white dual-tone look while the blackened elements add as a contrast.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Meet the MG Windsor Inspire edition which is limited to 300 units and it was launched by Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at his residence in New Delhi. 

What Does The MG Windsor Inspire Edition Have?

Here, there are some cosmetic tweaks to celebrate one year of the car being launched in India plus 40,000 sales. 


MG Windsor Inspire Edition Launched By Nitin Gadkari: First Look

Styling wise, you can see the dual-tone paint shade which matches with a black finish for the ORVMs, alloys and pillars. The Starry black finish and the Pearl white combination brings in a black/white dual-tone look while the blackened elements add as a contrast. There is also special Inspire badging while the 18-inch black alloys especially adds to the stance. Inside, there is Sangria Red and Black leather upholstery with 135 degree recline aero lounge seats plus gold highlights along with a blacked out console. 

What Are The Car's Accessories?

Optional accessories include the Skylight Infinity View glass roof and wireless illuminated sill plates. 

MG Windsor Inspire Edition - Engine & Battery

The Inspire edition comes with a 38kwh battery pack with 322km range. Power from the single motor is 136bhp and 200Nm. In terms of design, this special edition has some sportier design elements but there are no changes to the battery or performance while we think the changes make the car look more premium. 


MG Windsor Inspire Edition Launched By Nitin Gadkari: First Look

Ever since its launch, Windsor has been the best selling MG car in India while also being a popular EV in the overall sales. In terms of the price, the Windsor Inspire edition also comes with BAAS while the price with that is Rs 9.99 lakh while otherwise the price is Rs 16.65 lakh ex-showroom. 

Also read
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitin Gadkari MG Motors Mg Motors Windsor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each As NDA Announces Seat-Sharing Pact
Bihar Election: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each As NDA Announces Seat-Sharing Pact
Cities
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM?': Mamata Banerjee On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPI-M Leaders Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM': Mamata On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPIM Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
World
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
News
Afghanistan FM Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Absence Of Women Journos At Presser, Says This On Women’s Education
Afghanistan FM Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Absence Of Women Journos At Presser, Says This On Women’s Education
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget