HomeNews‘Could Kill Her Any Moment’: Father Of Durgapur Gangrape Survivor Unsure Of Safety In Bengal, Seeks Return To Odisha

The incident has drawn political attention, with BJP leaders criticising the Trinamool Congress government. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul staged a protest in Durgapur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
The father of a 23-year-old MBBS student from Odisha, who was brutally gangraped in Durgapur, West Bengal, has revealed that he intends to take his daughter back to Odisha, citing a complete loss of trust in Bengal. “My daughter is in pain. She can't walk right now. She is bedridden. I am concerned about her safety here. They could kill her here any moment,” he said. The second-year medical student had been out with a friend when the attackers forced her into a secluded area and assaulted her.

Three suspects, identified as Apu Bauri (21), Firdos Sekh (23), and Sekh Reajuddin (31), have been arrested, while another individual remains detained. The male friend accompanying the survivor is also under investigation, according to police sources. The West Bengal police expressed their sorrow over the incident, assuring the public that the perpetrators will face justice.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi contacted the family and promised support, saying, “I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. The Odisha government will provide all possible assistance to the victim's family.” The father has requested admission for his daughter in an Odisha medical college to continue her education safely.

The incident has drawn political attention, with BJP leaders criticising the Trinamool Congress government. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul staged a protest in Durgapur, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of siding with the accused rather than the victim. Meanwhile, West Bengal leaders, including the Chief Minister, called the incident “shocking” and emphasised that private colleges must ensure students’ safety. Banerjee highlighted that the crime occurred near a forested area and questioned why the student was out at night, urging private institutions to better protect their students.

This horrific incident in Durgapur comes a year after a doctor’s murder in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and months after another student was raped at a law college, underscoring ongoing concerns about women’s safety in West Bengal.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Bengal News Odisha Student Gangraped Durgapur Rape MBBS Student Assaulted
