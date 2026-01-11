MG Majestor Launching Soon: Fortuner’s Biggest New Rival?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoMG Majestor Launching Soon: Fortuner’s Biggest New Rival?

MG Majestor is set for a February launch as MG’s new flagship SUV, positioned above the Gloster and aimed at Fortuner buyers.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
The massive MG Majestor is finally set to launch soon, with its debut expected as early as February. The arrival of the Majestor does not signal the discontinuation of the MG Gloster, as the new SUV will be positioned above it in the brand’s lineup. The MG Majestor is a large three-row SUV and will be powered by the same diesel engine, featuring a twin-turbo setup paired with a standard 8-speed automatic gearbox. A 4x4 variant will also be available. The SUV sports a bold and aggressive front design with a broad stance, a large blacked-out grille and slim headlamps.

Bigger, Bolder, MG’s New Flagship


While it shares its platform with the Gloster, the Majestor looks distinctly different, especially at the front, while the rear features a connected lighting setup along with contrasting black elements. Inside, the SUV will offer a premium cabin with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery and features such as heated, cooled and massage seats. The Majestor will also offer a proper third row, ensuring ample space for rear passengers. The MG Majestor will be sold through standard MG dealerships and will serve as the brand’s flagship SUV alongside the Gloster.

Its biggest rival is expected to be the Toyota Fortuner, although the Majestor is larger in size. Pricing will be a key factor in determining its market positioning. The Majestor is expected to be launched in the first half of February and will be JSW MG’s first launch of the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the MG Majestor expected to launch?

The MG Majestor is expected to launch as early as February, marking JSW MG's first launch of the year.

Will the MG Majestor replace the MG Gloster?

No, the MG Majestor will be positioned above the MG Gloster in the brand's lineup, and the Gloster will not be discontinued.

What kind of engine will the MG Majestor have?

The MG Majestor will be powered by a twin-turbo diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. A 4x4 variant will also be available.

What are some of the interior features of the MG Majestor?

The MG Majestor will feature a premium cabin with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, leather upholstery, and amenities like heated, cooled, and massage seats.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
