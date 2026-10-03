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English NewsAutoKia Sorento Hybrid Review: The Perfect SUV?

Kia Sorento Hybrid Review: The Perfect SUV?

With a hybrid powertrain, spacious cabin, premium features and strong road presence, the Kia Sorento aims to fill the gap in the premium SUV segment.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Easy to drive; impressive value with hybrid efficiency.

This is the kind of SUV everyone wants. Big on size, hybrid technology and loads of features plus good space too. It has taken time but Kia is the only one to get this segment vaccum filled.

Priced between Rs 29 to 40 lakh, the hybrid Sorento is naturally getting a lot of attention and should makes sense for NCR and markets where petrol is preferable.

Kia Sorento Hybrid Review: The Perfect SUV?

Turbo Petrol Hybrid Powertrain

The Sorento hybrid does things differently though and does not have a naturally aspirated petrol engine as instead it has a 1.6 turbo petrol which alone develops 180 bhp and add in a 65 bhp electric motor then it's a quick SUV. Also the car has a proper 6 speed automatic which makes a lot of difference.

Smooth And Refined Hybrid Experience

Surprisingly, there is no dedicated ev mode button but it's all automatic while you start in electric silence while adding throttle brings in a seamless transition with the engine taking over. There are various modes but keep it eco or smart and it's perfectly intune of being a hybrid. It's smooth, effortless and has ample power.


Kia Sorento Hybrid Review: The Perfect SUV?

Also unlike other hybrids, the Sorento doesn't feel underpowered when pushed hard. The engine does not get noisy and the gearbox shifts with an enthusiastic response too. The turbo petrol and the gearbox clearly makes the difference. Buyers will like the smooth and silent driving experience with excellent refinement.

Easy To Drive Despite Its Size

The Sorento is also easy to drive despite its size and has a light steering wheel while is also quite agile. We did find the low speed ride quality especially over potholes to be a bit firm. In terms of mileage, the Sorento got us 10kmpl while highway use will get a better figure while it is much more efficient than a petrol only SUV.


Kia Sorento Hybrid Review: The Perfect SUV?

Plush Interior And Spacious Cabin

The size and ample presence is also a plus point being the size of a 1cr SUV while the interior is quite plush plus having a lot of features. We like the digital mirror, huge adjustment for the driver seat and passenger being electric plus having all the usual features. There is also an AI assistant on board.


Kia Sorento Hybrid Review: The Perfect SUV?

The rear seat is impressive in terms of space for the 6 seater with captain seats plus ventilated function added in along with a dedicated cupholder/recline etc. We wish for a Carens Clavis like table though but that aside it has sunblinds, connecting ports to charge your laptop etc. The third row has easy access but space is tight as you sit knees up.


Kia Sorento Hybrid Review: The Perfect SUV?

Verdict

The Sorento is impressive especially with its space, hybrid powertrain and road presence while it is also priced very well. It fills a big gap in the premium space and is Kia's most accomplished product yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price range of the Kia Sorento, and what gap does it fill?

Priced between Rs 29 to 40 lakh, the Sorento fills a significant gap in the premium SUV segment. It's Kia's most accomplished product, impressing with its space, hybrid powertrain, and strong road presence.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kia Kia Sorento Kia Sorento Hybrid Kia SUV
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