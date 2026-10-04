Skoda Slavia Facelift: Should You Buy?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Remains practical, fun-to-drive, strong petrol sedan option.

The Slavia facelift is a heavily revised update of Skoda's popular midsize sedan and this time, it's armed better than ever.

Sharper Looks And More Road Presence

It looks much better now with a larger grille plus new headlamps, grille and alloys while the rear also gets sequential turn indicators. That said, unlike the Kushaq facelift, the grille does not have a light bar but the sculpted bumper plus the bonnet gives the Slavia much more presence and in the newer colours, it is one of the best looking sedans in its class.









More Features And A Premium Cabin

The interior meanwhile has the same layered look with a dual tone effect as before. Quality is decent including a 10.1 inch touchscreen and a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster which is all new. Some bits like the chrome controllers on the steering wheel also have a high end look.





Importantly, both the front seats offer power adjustment and are ventilated plus the rear seat has a massager! Yes, the rear seat massage function is something unique and it does work unlike luxury cars there are no different levels but atleast chauffeur driven owners will appreciate although ventilated seats at the rear would have been nice too along with an electric handbrake. We also should mention that the aircon is more effective now.





Space is ample and remains the same. There is a new 360 degree camera which was needed and wireless Android Auto plus Apple CarPlay along with Google AI.

8-Speed Automatic Is The Highlight

The 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI petrols continue while you can get the 1.5 only with a DSG while there is a manual with the 1.0 TSI. However the highlight is the 8 speed automatic.

While at idle, you can hear the 1.0 engine, the Slavia 1.0 soon settles down and the 8-speed automatic instantly makes the drive easy with smoother shifts plus being more responsive. The fuel efficiency will also increase because of the 8-speed AT and highway driving would be more relaxing too.

Practical And Fun To Drive

With high ground clearance, the Slavia is very practical for our roads and is fun to drive as well with a direct steering along with typical crisp European set-up but which is also practical for our roads.

Should You Buy The Slavia Facelift?

The question is, should you buy it? Well, the Slavia is now a better rounded car with a more premium look than before along with the 8-speed automatic being a crucial addition. That said, there is no diesel engine and no mild hybrid or hybrid on offer going as it is with the times but if petrol suits you, this is one of the best sedan options right now.