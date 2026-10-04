Honda Elevate Facelift To Get New Look Design

Honda is all set to reveal the new Elevate facelift on 6th October and it will be a big change with extensive design upgrades. The new Elevate facelift will get a new connected lighting set-up and a new grille upfront. There is a new grille and there is a hexagonal theme here while the Honda logo is now moved up. While the shape is the same, the headlamps could be tweaked as well.

The side view shows that the alloys are more or less the same in design while the rear has a new connected tail-lamp set-up. The new Elevate will also get new colours as well while the new look front-end looks much more muscular.

New Features Inside The Elevate Facelift

The interior meanwhile will gain new ambient lighting and soft touch materials while new features are expected to be in the form of a panoramic sunroof, a digital rear view mirror and a new touchscreen infotainment system. Plus there would be a new digital instrument cluster as well.





Other new features could include dual zone climate control, ventilated seats and a powered driver seat. The new Elevate will maintain its same wheelbase which means there is no change in the space provided.

Engine, Price And Positioning

The Elevate facelift will also continue with its 1.5 NA petrol engine which will come with CVT and manual gearbox options. The facelift will concentrate on giving the Elevate a new look and more comfort features plus a revamped technology suite.

Expect a slight revision of the Elevate in terms of the price but the changes are crucial and will inject new life into this compact SUV. The new Elevate will join the new Honda City and will be Honda's compact SUV challenger.

The teasers show the new look styling and soon all will be revealed so stay tuned.