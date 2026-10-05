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English NewsNewsIndiaAfter SIR, EC Likely To Conduct Special Voter Roll Revision In UP Ahead Of 2027 Polls

After SIR, EC Likely To Conduct Special Voter Roll Revision In UP Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The development comes amid controversy over voter deletions during the SIR. After SIR concluded in UP, the final electoral roll contained 133.9 million voters, down 13.24% from 154.4 million in the October 2025 roll.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EC plans Special Summary Revision for Uttar Pradesh's voters.
  • This follows 13.24% voter decrease after previous Intensive Revision.
  • EC launched
  • Revision expected to begin Oct-Nov, final roll due January 2027.

The Election Commission is likely to conduct a Special Summary Revision (SSR) in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, people aware of the matter said on Sunday, amid the ongoing controversy over the deletion of millions of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. 

The SSR exercise is likely to begin in October-November, although no specific dates have been announced yet, people aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. 

The Election Commission is expected to publish the electoral roll for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in the first week of January. A similar SSR was carried out in the state ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, with the final electoral roll published on January 5, 2022.

ALSO READ | ‘No One Is Above Constitution’: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Flags SIR, Warns Against Mass Disenfranchisement

UP Voter Roll Shrunk By 13.24% After SIR

The latest revision comes against the backdrop of the SIR exercise completed in Uttar Pradesh in April. The final electoral roll contained 133.9 million voters, a 13.24% decline from the 154.4 million electors listed in the roll published on October 27, 2025, following an SSR.

Both SIR and SSR involve the revision of electoral rolls, but the exercises differ in frequency. According to people aware of the matter, SSR is generally conducted annually and is usually taken up ahead of elections, while SIR is undertaken at intervals of several decades.

The Election Commission has also announced a ‘no voter to be left behind’ campaign across 20 states and Union Territories where SIR has been completed. The initiative is intended to facilitate the re-enrolment of genuine and eligible voters whose names may have been left out during the recent electoral roll revision exercises.

ALSO READ | 'Russia Stood By India When Much Of The World Backed Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar Defends Moscow Ties

EC Launches Enrolment Drive After SIR

The poll body said in a September 26 press note that anyone whose name was omitted during SIR or subsequently, including young and first-time voters, could apply to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer for inclusion in the electoral rolls through continuous updation.

The Election Commission said chief electoral officers had been directed to facilitate the process, while CEOs, district election officers and EROs would immediately begin a special drive to enrol such voters.

The development comes after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed last month that the Election Commission could undertake another review of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections. He had also urged party workers to remain vigilant.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Elections 2027 UP SIR Up Ssr
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