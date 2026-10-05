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English NewsNewsIndiaBengali Actress Koyel Mallick Joins BJP After Party Fields Her For Rajya Sabha Polls

Bengali Actress Koyel Mallick Joins BJP After Party Fields Her For Rajya Sabha Polls

The daughter of veteran Bengali film actor Ranjit Mallick had a short stint as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP from April 6 to July 16.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 11:57 AM (IST)

Kolkata: Bengali film actor Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as Koyel Mallick, joined the BJP on Monday, a day after the party nominated her for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The daughter of veteran Bengali film actor Ranjit Mallick had a short stint as a TMC Rajya Sabha MP from April 6 to July 16. She resigned after the Mamata Banerjee-led party's electoral debacle in the assembly elections.

Welcoming Koyel Mallick into the BJP fold, the party's West Bengal general secretary Sashi Agnihotri said the actor will file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat on Monday.

"It would be an honour for me to become a member of the Upper House of Parliament and get a chance to work for the welfare of the people," Mallick told a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here.

Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will be held on October 16. The BJP has a clear majority in the West Bengal Assembly. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha Polls WEst Bengal Koyel Mallick
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