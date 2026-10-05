RBI MPC Begins: First Rate Hike Since 2023 Likely, But Could Diwali Delay It?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI committee debates rate hike amid inflation, oil, rupee.

Many economists anticipate 25 bps rate hike this month.

However, some advise delaying the hike for festive demand.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day deliberations on Monday, with the rate decision due on Wednesday, a meeting that has taken on added weight given crude oil prices above $100 a barrel, a weakening rupee and inflation that has been creeping higher.

At the centre of the debate is whether the central bank will raise the repo rate for the first time since February 2023, having held it steady at 5.25% since then. Economists are increasingly leaning towards "yes", and some say it could happen sooner than expected.

RBI Repo Rate Hike: Why Economists Expect a 25 bps Increase

Several economists who had earlier pencilled in a December rate increase are now bringing that call forward to this month's meeting. Bank of America is among them, pointing to higher energy prices, food inflation and broader price pressures as reasons the central bank may act now rather than wait. After nearly two years of monetary accommodation, the brokerage believes the RBI is ready to begin withdrawing policy support, and expects a 25-bps hike at this meeting itself.

SBI Research struck a similar note, arguing that the balance of risks has shifted decisively towards a hike. Broadening inflationary pressures, a worsening global macro backdrop, shifting liquidity conditions and a fresh global repricing of risk all strengthen the case for pre-emptive action, the brokerage said, adding that it would be prudent to act ahead of the curve rather than fall behind it.

The inflation numbers lend some weight to that argument: CPI inflation rose to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July, with strong El Niño conditions and below-normal October rainfall adding to concerns over Rabi crop output. Rising crude prices and higher bond yields globally have further narrowed the RBI's room to leave rates untouched.

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Diwali, Navratri Spending May Push RBI Rate Hike to December

Not everyone expects the RBI to move immediately, timing, several industry voices argue, is just as important as direction.

Raoul Kapoor, Co-CEO of Andromeda Sales and Distribution, believes the backdrop does support a 25-bps hike, but suspects the central bank may defer the move to December instead, to avoid denting borrowing costs and consumer sentiment during Navratri and Diwali, a period that typically sees a sharp rise in demand for retail loans and consumer credit.

Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit and Biz2X, takes a more measured view, framing any October hike as an unsurprising response to a genuinely different inflation setup than a year ago, an oil-price shock, a weaker rupee and a Fed that has already raised rates once. For most borrowers, he said, the immediate impact would be marginal loan repricing rather than a credit squeeze. What matters more, he added, is whether this turns out to be a one-off move or the start of a cycle: a single hike is manageable, but two increases back-to-back into December would start showing up meaningfully in EMIs and working-capital costs, something businesses would need to plan for now.

Not All Experts Expect a Repo Rate Hike This Week

Amid the chorus expecting a rate increase, at least one voice is making the case for the RBI to stay put. Shrikant Goyal, Managing Director of Getfive Funds, expects the MPC to hold the repo rate and maintain a neutral stance instead, arguing that predictability matters more right now than further tightening, given MSMEs are gearing up for a festive-season pickup in orders. "What matters most now is that the earlier rate cuts reach the last-mile borrower in full, supported by steady liquidity for NBFCs and fintech lenders who serve this segment," he said.

How a Repo Rate Hike Could Affect Your Loans and Savings

For households and businesses alike, the eventual decision will carry practical consequences.

Puja Abhishek Singh, CEO of Manipal Fintech, said the meeting could mark the start of a more stable rate environment for home loan customers after a year of substantial cuts. Borrowers on repo-linked loans may see a modest shift in EMIs or tenure, she noted, while those still on older MCLR-linked loans could benefit from comparing current rates and weighing a switch. On the savings side, she pointed out that a higher-rate environment could work in favour of fixed deposit holders, though returns would likely vary across banks.

Saurabh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Stable Money, expects a 25-bps hike that would take the repo rate from 5.25% to 5.50%, with the RBI's read on inflation persistence and growth resilience shaping the policy stance going forward. For investors, he suggested the moment could offer a chance to lock in attractive fixed-income rates, but cautioned against letting rate expectations alone drive decisions. "Investors should consider their financial goals, investment horizon, liquidity requirements and the underlying credit risk before choosing an instrument," he said.

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RBI MPC Verdict: What to Watch on Wednesday

Whichever way the MPC leans when it concludes its deliberations on Wednesday, the meeting underscores a familiar trade-off for the central bank: reining in inflation versus protecting the momentum of a festive season that matters disproportionately for consumption, credit demand and MSME activity. With inflation data, global crude prices and currency movements all pointing in a similar direction, the question for markets may be less about whether the RBI tightens policy, and more about when.