Delhi HC Dismisses Pleas Seeking SIT Probe Into 2020 Delhi Riots, 2019 Jamia Violence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court dismissed 2020 Delhi riots probe requests.

Court also rejected 2019 Jamia violence probe requests.

Pleas sought SIT probe, police accountability, compensation.

Court's detailed judgment outlining reasons remains awaited.

The Delhi High Court on Monay dismissed pleas seeking an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the 2020 North-East Delhi riots and the 2019 Jamia violence following anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The court also rejected the demand for an independent or special probe into the incidents.

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain dismissed all the petitions while pronouncing its verdict, saying the pleas were being dealt with in two separate parts: one concerning the northeast Delhi riots and the other relating to the Jamia violence.

A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

Pleas Sought SIT, Inquiry Into Delhi Riots

The petitions concerning the northeast Delhi riots sought directions for the constitution of a special investigation team, a commission of inquiry or a fact-finding committee to examine the violence.

The pleas also sought medical treatment and compensation for those affected, besides registration of FIRs against police officers allegedly responsible for wrongdoing.

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Some petitioners had further sought action against political leaders over alleged hate speeches and an SIT to investigate the violence as well as alleged offences involving police personnel.

The court had reserved its order on the batch of petitions on July 24.

53 Killed In Northeast Delhi Violence

Communal clashes erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, amid protests against the citizenship law.

The violence left at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

The petitions sought an investigation independent of the existing police mechanism into various aspects of the violence and the conduct of officials.

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Pleas Over 2019 Jamia Violence

The other set of petitions dealt with violence that erupted at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019 following protests against the CAA.

The petitioners argued that an SIT independent of the police and the central government was required to investigate alleged police brutalities against students during the unrest.

The Delhi High Court, however, dismissed the batch of petitions on Monday, with the bench stating that the reasons for its decision were set out in the judgment. A detailed judgment is yet to be released.