New Honda Elevate Facelift Preview: What To Expect Ahead Of Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda Elevate facelift launches soon with new front grille.

Interior updates bring new features, possibly a panoramic sunroof.

Retains petrol engine; price hike expected to remain competitive.

Honda is days away from launching its Elevate facelift on the 6th and it will be a major revision for the compact SUV. As you can see by the teaser image, the new Elevate gains a new front grille with an LED light bar which will tweak the looks. The headlamps look to be the same but the bumper and the grille could see changes as well.

The new Elevate facelift will also see interior changes with more features also taken from the new Honda City. But whether the Elevate gets a panoramic sunroof remains a question but it is the only 4m plus suv which does not have a panoramic sunroof while it is surely needed which means Honda could add it. The design of the dashboard could be tweaked as well including more connected car features.

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The Elevate will most likely keep its current petrol powertrain lineup which means the standard 1.5 NA engine will be kept and the gearbox options will include a manual as well as a CVT automatic gearbox. The much talked about hybrid version of the Elevate won't come as instead Honda will bring its own EV to the market soon next year at an Auto Expo launch most probably.

The new Honda Elevate facelift is expected to carry a small price hike due to the changes but it is very important to keep this SUV competitive with so many new cars coming in while competition gets fierce. More details of the Honda Elevate facelift will be revealed soon leading upto the launch while we will be driving the car as well shortly after along with revealing what all is new.