Delhi SIR Shock: 728 Of 729 Voters Dropped From Draft Roll At Bela Estate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hundreds of Bela Estate voters missing from draft electoral roll.

Residents dispute

Homeless voters can re-enroll; residents are submitting Form 6.

A startling case has emerged from Delhi’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with 728 of the 729 voters registered at a polling part covering the Bela Estate jhuggi cluster in Chandni Chowk missing from the draft electoral roll published on August 31.

The voters live in makeshift shelters under the Geeta Colony flyover after their earlier homes near the Yamuna were demolished. Residents say Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited them during the SIR exercise, handed out enumeration forms and collected the completed forms. Yet, when the draft roll was released, most of their names were absent.

According to records reviewed in connection with the case, 42 voters were classified as dead, 10 as duplicate entries and hundreds were marked as having shifted from the area. Residents dispute the “shifted” classification, saying they moved only a short distance after their homes were demolished and have continued living in the same locality.

‘We Filled The Forms, Then Our Names Disappeared’

Around 188 families currently live in the Bela Estate jhuggi cluster, using the space beneath the flyover as their shelter. Residents say some families have lived in the area for decades, with several claiming they first voted during the Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi eras.

Their present settlement is the result of demolitions along the Yamuna floodplain. Residents say they previously had houses and cultivated land near the river, but their homes were demolished after the area was identified as part of the Yamuna flood zone. They subsequently shifted a short distance away and began living in makeshift structures under the flyover.

The residents say they continued to vote in recent elections, including in 2024 and 2025. They now question why their names were treated as “shifted” during the SIR despite their continued presence in the locality and the alleged distribution and collection of their enumeration forms.

The issue is not confined to this cluster. Residents of another group of 18 jhuggis in Bela Estate that falls under the Jangpura Assembly constituency have also alleged that their names were removed after BLOs distributed SIR forms that were subsequently completed and returned.

What The Booth Records Show

Minutes of a BLA-BLO meeting for the Chandni Chowk polling part, reviewed by ABP News, record a dramatically different picture from the residents’ account. The August 11 meeting records that only one SIR form had been received, while 632 voters were marked as having shifted, 43 were recorded under another category, 42 as deceased and 10 as duplicate entries.

The minutes also show the presence and signature of BJP booth agent Bhupinder. The document records that the majority of voters had shifted from the area. Residents, however, maintain that they had not left the locality and that many of them had completed the forms supplied during the enumeration exercise.

The figures broadly explain how only one of the 729 voters remained in the draft roll. Delhi's draft electoral roll excluded 47.7 lakh electors overall after the SIR exercise, with those left out given an opportunity to seek inclusion through the claims and objections process.

For the Bela Estate residents, that process has now become an urgent effort to get their names back. Those excluded from the draft roll can submit Form 6 with supporting documents until September 30, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.

What Election Officials Said

When approached for a response, Central Delhi District Magistrate and District Election Officer Dharmendra Kumar did not speak on camera but provided a written statement explaining the deletions.

According to the election authorities, officials examined the electoral roll for the area and found that most of the addresses were recorded simply as “Agriculture”, while only some voters had house numbers listed. The area lies on the western bank of the Yamuna, where officials said many residents had earlier been engaged in agricultural activities.

The authorities said agricultural activity in the area had stopped in 2021 and that houses and other residential structures were removed in 2022-23. Following those changes, officials said, the residential status of people living there had also changed.

The district election authorities said BLOs were required to visit voters at the addresses recorded in the old electoral roll during the SIR exercise. Since the houses at those addresses had been removed, officials concluded that the voters were no longer living at their recorded addresses and therefore no longer qualified as “ordinary residents” there.

On that basis, the authorities said the names were removed from the draft roll under the applicable SIR process. They have also stressed that exclusion from the draft roll does not permanently prevent an eligible person from being enrolled again.

Homeless Voters Can Still Be Enrolled

The dispute has also brought attention to the Election Commission's rules on ordinary residence. The ECI states that an eligible voter must be an Indian citizen aged 18 or above and ordinarily resident in the relevant area.

Importantly, the ECI's FAQ specifically addresses homeless voters who do not have documentary proof of ordinary residence. It says a BLO can verify at night whether the person actually sleeps at the address given in Form 6. If the BLO is able to establish that the person lives there, documentary proof of residence is not required for that verification.

That provision is now particularly relevant to residents of Bela Estate, who say the destruction of their previous homes forced them to relocate only a short distance rather than leave the locality. Their immediate task is to establish their eligibility through the claims process before the final electoral roll is published.

For now, residents have gathered beneath the flyover, spreading out mats and working through Form 6 and other paperwork. Those who can read and write are filling out the forms themselves, while others are seeking help. Some have also brought out older electoral rolls, including records dating back to 1961, to establish their history of voting and residence.

For a community that says it has already lost homes and farmland, the disappearance of hundreds of names from a single draft electoral roll has turned the SIR exercise into another fight over whether they continue to be recognised as ordinary residents of the city they say they have lived in for decades.