Owaisi Convoy Crash In Bhopal Leaves 4-5 Bikers Injured; UCC Attack Adds Political Heat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy collided in Bhopal, injuring bikers.

Owaisi criticized UCC during visit, citing constitutional rights violations.

This follows Amit Shah's 2029 target for UCC implementation in NDA states.

Owaisi urged NDA allies to clarify their stance on UCC.

Several people were injured in Bhopal on Tuesday after vehicles travelling as part of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy collided on the city's VIP Road. According to police, the convoy came to a halt at a turn, after which vehicles behind it crashed into one another. Four to five bikers were injured in the chain collision and were taken to hospital for first aid. Police reached the spot soon after the accident and restored traffic on the busy stretch.

The road accident occurred during Owaisi's visit to Madhya Pradesh, where the Hyderabad MP was also engaged in political activities and spoke about the ongoing debate over the Uniform Civil Code.

Convoy Stops At Turn

The accident occurred when the convoy was moving along VIP Road and some of the vehicles suddenly braked while negotiating a turn.

The vehicles behind them were unable to avoid the collision, resulting in multiple vehicles crashing into one another. Motorcyclists travelling behind the convoy were also caught up in the accident.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vasant Kaul confirmed that several vehicles in the convoy collided after coming to a stop.

भोपाल के VIP रोड पर ओवैसी के काफिले से हादसे की खबर

काफिले की गाड़ी की चपेट में कई बाइक सवार आने का दावा

4-5 लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना, मौके पर मची अफरा-तफरी

काफिले की गाड़ियों से लोग बाहर निकलते भी नजर आए

हादसे को लेकर पुलिस की आधिकारिक जानकारी का इंतजार

@OwaisiTeam… pic.twitter.com/J9SebitzjM — स्वराज इंडिया (@swarajindia_knp) September 16, 2026

People in the vicinity also helped those injured before they were taken for medical attention. Police subsequently cleared the area and traffic movement returned to normal. Authorities are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

ALSO READ: ‘They Did The Same’: Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Entered Moldova Twice Around His Travel

Owaisi Targets UCC

The accident came amid Owaisi's political engagements in Bhopal, where he criticised the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

The AIMIM chief argued that a common civil code would affect constitutional protections relating to religion, equality and minority cultural rights.

AIMIM chief said: "This is against Articles 25 (the fundamental right to freedom of religion), 26 (Freedom to manage religious affairs), 14 (Equality before law) and 29 (safeguards the cultural and educational rights of minorities) of the Constitution of India. You cannot end freedom of religion and implement a law like this."

His comments came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Shah said several states had already introduced the UCC and expressed confidence that it would be expanded across the NDA-ruled states.

Allies Asked To Clarify

Owaisi also sought clarity from parties that are part of the BJP-led NDA but have expressed reservations or differing positions on aspects of the UCC.

He urged these parties to publicly state whether they support implementing a common set of civil laws applicable across religious communities.

The issue has generated discussion within the NDA, with reports noting differing positions among some alliance partners. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, for instance, has also questioned whether there is consensus among NDA constituents on the proposed rollout.

ALSO READ: ‘They Did The Same’: Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Entered Moldova Twice Around His Travel

Shah Sets 2029 Target

Shah's September 13 announcement has placed the UCC prominently in the political debate ahead of the next Lok Sabha election.

The proposed code concerns personal-law matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, with the stated objective of creating a common legal framework irrespective of religion.

The latest exchange between Owaisi and the BJP comes as the implementation question moves from individual states to a broader discussion involving the NDA's state governments and alliance partners.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal police investigation into the convoy collision is continuing, with officials examining the circumstances that led to the sudden stop and subsequent pile-up.