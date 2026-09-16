Houthis Claim Saudi F-15 Shot Down Hours After Drone Intercepted Near Mecca

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Houthis claimed downing Saudi jet; Riyadh intercepted drones.

Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi drones targeting Mecca Tuesday.

Saudi warned Houthis, calling Mecca a significant

Conflict part of Yemen war, regional Saudi-Iran struggle.

The conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis escalated further on Wednesday after the rebels claimed they had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet, hours after Riyadh said it had intercepted drones heading towards Mecca.

The Houthi claim was made in a statement and has not been independently verified. The group also claimed that the Saudi-led coalition had carried out more than 450 air strikes over the past week.

The latest escalation followed Saudi Arabia's announcement that its air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it could enter the prohibited airspace over the holy city.

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Saudi Defences Intercept Drone Near Mecca

Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted the drone on Tuesday, according to Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen.

Al-Malki said the security of Islam's two holiest sites and pilgrims was a “red line”. He warned that the coalition would take necessary deterrent measures against the Houthis following the incident.

Mecca is home to Islam's holiest sites and serves as the focal point of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which millions of Muslims undertake each year. The reported interception came amid a wider escalation involving Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iran-aligned groups across the region.

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Saudi-Houthi Conflict Rooted In Yemen War

The Saudi-Houthi conflict forms part of Yemen's wider civil war and is also linked to the broader regional power struggle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah, control large parts of northern and western Yemen, including Sana'a. Saudi Arabia backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, while Iran has provided the Houthis with political, technical and military support. The Houthis, however, retain their own decision-making autonomy.

The conflict has caused extensive civilian suffering and contributed to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Saudi Arabia's concerns include the presence of an Iran-aligned force along its southern border, missile and drone attacks on its territory, as well as threats to Red Sea shipping and oil infrastructure.