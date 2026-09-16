Muslim Person Above Puberty Can Marry Person Of Choice, Says Punjab HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed that under Muslim personal law, a person who has attained puberty is presumed competent to enter into a marriage of their choice. The observation was made while hearing a petition by a Muslim couple who approached the court seeking protection of their life and liberty after getting married against the wishes of the woman’s family, as reported by Live Law.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal noted that the man was 26 years old, while the woman was 17 years and eight months old when the couple solemnised their Nikah on August 22, 2026.

What Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Say?

The High Court said that Muslims are governed by Muslim personal law in matters concerning marriage.

“Though petitioner No.1 is 26 years of age, the age of petitioner No.2 is 17 years and 8 months. However, the fact remains that the petitioners, being Muslims, are governed by the Muslim Personal Laws,” Justice Aggarwal observed.

The court referred to Article 195 of Sir Dinshah Fardunji Mulla’s Principles of Mohammedan Law, which states that a Muslim of sound mind who has attained puberty can enter into a marriage contract. The provision presumes a person to have attained puberty at 15 in the absence of evidence to the contrary.

The court further observed that under Muslim personal law, attaining puberty is treated as sufficient for marriage and a person can choose their spouse.

Couple Sought Protection From Woman’s Family

According to the petition, the couple had known each other and decided to marry despite opposition from the woman’s father.

The woman left her parental home on August 22 and married the man according to Muslim rites on the same day.

On August 30, the couple submitted a representation to the police seeking protection, alleging that they faced a threat to their life and liberty from members of the woman’s family. They approached the High Court after no action was taken on their representation.

The couple’s lawyer argued that under Muslim personal law, puberty and majority are considered synonymous for marriage and that consent from a guardian is not required after attaining puberty.

High Court Refers To Earlier Judgments

The High Court cited its earlier 2010 judgment in Kammu v. State of Haryana, in which it held that a Muslim boy or girl who has attained puberty can marry a person of their choice.

The court also referred to its 2022 ruling in Gulam Deen v. State of Punjab. In that case, the court held that petitions seeking protection in such circumstances primarily concern the protection of life and liberty under Article 21, rather than requiring the court to determine the validity of the marriage at that stage.

“Merely because the petitioners have got married against the wishes of their family members, they cannot possibly be deprived of the fundamental rights as envisaged in the Constitution of India,” the court said.

The state counsel did not dispute the facts or the legal position presented by the petitioners.

Police Asked To Examine Couple’s Plea

The High Court did not make a final determination on the validity of the couple’s marriage.

Instead, it directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ludhiana, to consider the couple’s August 30 representation and take appropriate action in accordance with law, if required.

The petition was disposed of with these directions.