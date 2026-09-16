Mecca Targeted? Saudi Arabia Warns Of ‘Red Line’ After Houthi Drone Intercepted Near Holy City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi drone targeting Mecca's prohibited airspace.

Coalition vows deterrents, while Houthis deny aiming at Mecca.

Incident reflects escalating regional conflict, prompting international concerns.

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca on Tuesday before it entered the prohibited airspace over the holy city, according to the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned group in Yemen.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said the security of Islam’s two holiest sites and pilgrims was a “red line”. He warned that the coalition would take necessary deterrent measures against the Houthis following the incident.

Mecca, home to Islam’s holiest sites, is the focal point of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which millions of Muslims undertake each year. The reported interception comes amid a wider escalation in attacks involving Saudi Arabia and Iran-aligned groups across the region.

ALSO READ | ‘They Did The Same’: Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Entered Moldova Twice Around His Travel

Saudi Arabia Calls It Second Attempt To Target Mecca

Al-Malki described the incident as the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca. He cited a previous incident in July 2017, when the Saudi-led coalition said the Houthis launched a ballistic missile towards the holy city.

The latest incident occurred as Saudi Arabia faced a series of attacks by the Houthis. The kingdom had issued security alerts in several parts of the country, including Mecca, amid heightened tensions.

The Houthis, however, rejected the allegation that they had targeted Mecca. Houthi spokesperson Hazem al-Assad described the Saudi claim as a repeated accusation and denied that the group had aimed at the holy city.

OIC Condemns Attack, Houthis Deny Targeting Mecca

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned what it described as a “heinous” Houthi attack on Mecca and expressed support for Saudi Arabia. The 57-member organisation also criticised what it called continued aggression against the kingdom.

The incident came after a week of attacks by Iran-aligned fighters that have drawn Saudi Arabia deeper into the wider Middle East conflict. Saudi authorities said recent attacks in the kingdom had injured civilians and damaged homes and vehicles.

The United States embassy in Saudi Arabia also issued an advisory urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to the kingdom, citing risks including drone and missile attacks, armed conflict and terrorism. It separately warned against travel to the Yemen border because of the threat of terrorism.

ALSO READ | India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As House Advances Russia Sanctions Bill

Houthi Attacks Raise Wider Regional Concerns

The Houthis control parts of Yemen’s Red Sea coast overlooking the Bab al-Mandab, a strategically important shipping route. The group has stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia amid the broader regional conflict and has claimed responsibility for strikes on Saudi targets.

The escalation has also raised concerns over Saudi energy exports. Oil shipments have increasingly been rerouted through alternative routes because of disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, increasing the importance of other regional shipping corridors, including the Bab al-Mandab.

The latest drone interception therefore comes against a backdrop of expanding regional hostilities, with Saudi Arabia facing attacks from Iran-aligned groups while the Houthis and Riyadh remain on opposing sides of the conflict in Yemen.