Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Compact SUV Should You Buy? Find Out

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Compact SUV Should You Buy? Find Out

Maruti’s new Victoris SUV enters the hotly contested compact SUV space, taking on Hyundai Creta and Grand Vitara with hybrid efficiency, fresh features, and competitive pricing. Who wins this clash?

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: The compact SUV segment gets yet another new entrant with Maruti launching its second SUV after the Grand Vitara. However, unlike the Grand Vitara, the Victoris will be sold via Arena outlets. Here, we look at how the new Victoris competes with its chief rivals, namely the Hyundai Creta, which is the bestseller and the Grand Vitara, which is also popular.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Is The Biggest?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Compact SUV Should You Buy? Find Out

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Victoris has a length of 4360mm, while the Grand Vitara has a length of 4354mm, along with the Creta at 4330mm. The wheelbase of the Grand Vitara and Victoris is the same at 2600mm, while the Creta has a longer wheelbase at 2610mm.

The Victoris and Grand Vitara have a width of 1795mm vs the Creta at 1790mm.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Has More Power?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Compact SUV Should You Buy? Find Out

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Creta has a 1.5-litre petrol/diesel and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol with power from 115hp to 160hp. Gearbox options vary from CVT, DCT, to a torque converter.

The Victoris and the Grand Vitara have a 1.5L petrol engine with automatic and manual, plus a hybrid with an eCVT automatic. There is also a 1.5-litre NA with AWD, which also has an automatic. Power is 103bhp to a 116bhp hybrid.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Is More Efficient?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Compact SUV Should You Buy? Find Out

Hyundai Creta

The Grand Vitara hybrid has a mileage of 27.79kmpl, while the Victoris has more at 28.65 kmpl. The standard petrol version of the Victoris has a mileage of 21kmpl, while it is 19kmpl for the AWD.

The Grand Vitara, for its other variants, also have nearly the same mileage. The Creta mileage ranges from 17.4kmpl to 21.8kmpl for the diesel.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV Is More Affordable?

Hyundai Creta price range is between Rs 11.1 lakh to Rs 20.9 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 11.4 to Rs 20.6 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris pricing is not out yet. The Victoris would be slightly more affordable than the Grand Vitara.

Compared to the Creta, the Victoris has a strong hybrid powertrain/CNG with more efficiency, while the Creta has more power plus more space. Features-wise, it is a close contest among all three SUVs, while Victoris has more equipment than the Grand Vitara. 

Also read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Creta Auto Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days
India
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
World
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
Hollywood
David Corenswet Returns As Superman In James Gunn’s Man Of Tomorrow, Releasing July 2027
David Corenswet Returns As Superman In James Gunn’s Man Of Tomorrow, Releasing July 2027
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget