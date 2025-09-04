Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: The compact SUV segment gets yet another new entrant with Maruti launching its second SUV after the Grand Vitara. However, unlike the Grand Vitara, the Victoris will be sold via Arena outlets. Here, we look at how the new Victoris competes with its chief rivals, namely the Hyundai Creta, which is the bestseller and the Grand Vitara, which is also popular.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Is The Biggest?

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Victoris has a length of 4360mm, while the Grand Vitara has a length of 4354mm, along with the Creta at 4330mm. The wheelbase of the Grand Vitara and Victoris is the same at 2600mm, while the Creta has a longer wheelbase at 2610mm.

The Victoris and Grand Vitara have a width of 1795mm vs the Creta at 1790mm.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Has More Power?

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Creta has a 1.5-litre petrol/diesel and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol with power from 115hp to 160hp. Gearbox options vary from CVT, DCT, to a torque converter.

The Victoris and the Grand Vitara have a 1.5L petrol engine with automatic and manual, plus a hybrid with an eCVT automatic. There is also a 1.5-litre NA with AWD, which also has an automatic. Power is 103bhp to a 116bhp hybrid.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which Is More Efficient?

Hyundai Creta

The Grand Vitara hybrid has a mileage of 27.79kmpl, while the Victoris has more at 28.65 kmpl. The standard petrol version of the Victoris has a mileage of 21kmpl, while it is 19kmpl for the AWD.

The Grand Vitara, for its other variants, also have nearly the same mileage. The Creta mileage ranges from 17.4kmpl to 21.8kmpl for the diesel.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Vs Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta: Which SUV Is More Affordable?

Hyundai Creta price range is between Rs 11.1 lakh to Rs 20.9 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 11.4 to Rs 20.6 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris pricing is not out yet. The Victoris would be slightly more affordable than the Grand Vitara.

Compared to the Creta, the Victoris has a strong hybrid powertrain/CNG with more efficiency, while the Creta has more power plus more space. Features-wise, it is a close contest among all three SUVs, while Victoris has more equipment than the Grand Vitara.