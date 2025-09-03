Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled In India: Check Our First Review

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled In India: Check Our First Review

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its new SUV in India and it is called Victoris. The Victoris is based on the Grand Vitara but unlike the Grand Vitara being sold via Nexa sales outlets, the Victoris will be sold via Arena sales outlets. The Victoris comes with a mild hybrid 1.5l petrol with automatic and manual gearbox options while there is also a strong hybrid powertrain which comes with an eCVT option.


Interestingly, the Victoris also comes with an AWD option which comes with the 1.5l mild hybrid powertrain plus there is a CNG version from launch. The CNG version has a practical solution in terms of the boot capacity and here the boot capacity isn't affected at all with CNG tanks placed under the floor. We have had a first look at the car and the design is clearly different from the Grand Vitara with slimmer/wider headlamps plus taillamps.


It looks like a stretched Grand Vitara but the proportions are more or less the same. The signature element is the rear taillamps which have unique detailing. Wheels are 17inch alloys and ground clearance is mm. The bigger change is on the inside with being a premium cabin design. Maruti Suzuki has worked on the features bit with additions like ADAS level 2, a powered handbrake, electric driver seat adjust, panoramic sunroof, gesture powered tailgate, Alexa Auto and ventilated seats plus more.


Audio quality is also good with an 8 speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos. Safety wise, the Victoris has six airbags as standard while it also has a 5 star BNCAP rating. The cabin design is pretty premium but some details like the window switches are shared with other Maruti Suzuki cars. The space on offer is decent but headroom is a bit tight for taller folks and the rear seat is more comfortable for two passengers although they have given a middle headrest here.


We feel the quality is the most premium seen on a Maruti Suzuki and also having features not seen elsewhere while changing bits like the digital cluster to the steering buttons is also a noteciable step.


Overall, the Victoris will add to the SUV sales of Maruti Suzuki with the wider Arena sales network. While space could have been better particularly headroom, the Victoris ticks a lot of boxes including features, efficiency and value.


Published at : 03 Sep 2025 02:04 PM (IST)
