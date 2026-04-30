Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeNewsWorld‘Return Koh-i-Noor’: Zohran Mamdani Urges King Charles III In New York To Return Diamond To India

‘Return Koh-i-Noor’: Zohran Mamdani Urges King Charles III In New York To Return Diamond To India

Koh-i-Noor row casts shadow on King Charles’ New York visit, as Mamdani skips private meet and urges return of colonial-era diamond.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • King Charles' US visit saw cooler reception in New York.
  • New York Mayor declined private meeting, cited diamond controversy.
  • Koh-i-Noor diamond repatriation demand resurfaced during visit.
  • King paid respects at the 9/11 Memorial site.

King Charles III’s visit to the United States took a sharp turn as the long-running controversy over the Koh-i-Noor diamond resurfaced during his stop in New York City. The monarch, who had been warmly welcomed in Washington by Donald Trump and members of Congress, encountered a more restrained reception in the country’s largest city.

Warm Welcome In Washington, Cooler Tone In New York

Charles’ trip began on a high note in Washington, where he was praised by political leaders and hosted at an elaborate state dinner. However, the mood shifted upon his arrival in New York, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani declined to schedule a private meeting with the king.

Mamdani’s office confirmed that while he would attend a public event alongside Charles, no one-on-one engagement would take place, signaling a deliberate diplomatic distance.

ALSO READ: US Burns Rs 2 Lakh Crore On Iran War And Counting More, As Much As NASA Gets In A Year

Koh-i-Noor Demand Rekindles Debate

Ahead of the visit, Mamdani made it clear that the Koh-i-Noor issue would be central if a conversation with the monarch occurred. He said he would urge the king to return the diamond, a 105.6-carat gem taken in 1849 from Maharaja Duleep Singh, who was just ten years old at the time.

The diamond, now embedded in the British Crown Jewels, has long been a point of contention. India maintains that it was acquired under coercive circumstances during colonial rule and sees it as a symbol of historical injustice. The United Kingdom, however, continues to assert legal ownership based on the Treaty of Lahore.

Tribute At 9/11 Memorial

Charles’ primary engagement in New York was a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla and former mayor Michael Bloomberg, he paid tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks, touring the memorial site and observing a moment of remembrance.

ALSO READ: Trump, Putin Hold 90-Minute Phone Call On Iran War, Ukraine Ceasefire Push

Brief Interaction, Unanswered Questions

Despite earlier tensions, Charles and Mamdani did briefly interact during the event, exchanging smiles and a handshake. It remains unclear whether the Koh-i-Noor issue was raised in their short exchange. Neither Buckingham Palace nor the mayor’s office provided further details.

The episode highlights how unresolved questions tied to colonial history continue to influence modern diplomatic engagements, even during ceremonial visits meant to emphasize unity and remembrance.

Before You Go

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was King Charles III's reception in New York different from Washington?

The reception shifted from warm in Washington to more restrained in New York. Mayor Zohran Mamdani declined a private meeting with the King, indicating a deliberate diplomatic distance.

What is the controversy surrounding the Koh-i-Noor diamond?

India claims the Koh-i-Noor diamond was acquired under coercive circumstances during colonial rule and seeks its return. The UK asserts legal ownership based on the Treaty of Lahore.

Did King Charles III and Mayor Zohran Mamdani discuss the Koh-i-Noor diamond?

While they briefly interacted, it is unclear if the Koh-i-Noor issue was raised. Neither Buckingham Palace nor the mayor's office provided further details on their exchange.

What was King Charles III's main activity in New York?

The King's primary engagement was a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Kohinoor Diamond Zohran Mamdani King Charles US Visit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Return Koh-i-Noor’: Zohran Mamdani Urges King Charles III In New York To Return Diamond To India
‘Return Koh-i-Noor’: Zohran Mamdani Urges King Charles III In New York To Return Diamond To India
World
US Weighs ‘Short, Powerful’ Strikes On Iran As Talks Stall: Report
US Weighs ‘Short, Powerful’ Strikes On Iran As Talks Stall: Report
World
US Burns Rs 2 Lakh Crore On Iran War And Counting More, As Much As NASA Gets In A Year
US Burns Rs 2 Lakh Crore On Iran War And Counting More, As Much As NASA Gets In A Year
World
Trump, Putin Hold 90-Minute Phone Call On Iran War, Ukraine Ceasefire Push
Trump, Putin Hold 90-Minute Phone Call On Iran War, Ukraine Ceasefire Push
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget