Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom King Charles' US visit saw cooler reception in New York.

New York Mayor declined private meeting, cited diamond controversy.

Koh-i-Noor diamond repatriation demand resurfaced during visit.

King paid respects at the 9/11 Memorial site.

King Charles III’s visit to the United States took a sharp turn as the long-running controversy over the Koh-i-Noor diamond resurfaced during his stop in New York City. The monarch, who had been warmly welcomed in Washington by Donald Trump and members of Congress, encountered a more restrained reception in the country’s largest city.

Warm Welcome In Washington, Cooler Tone In New York

Charles’ trip began on a high note in Washington, where he was praised by political leaders and hosted at an elaborate state dinner. However, the mood shifted upon his arrival in New York, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani declined to schedule a private meeting with the king.

Mamdani’s office confirmed that while he would attend a public event alongside Charles, no one-on-one engagement would take place, signaling a deliberate diplomatic distance.

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Koh-i-Noor Demand Rekindles Debate

Ahead of the visit, Mamdani made it clear that the Koh-i-Noor issue would be central if a conversation with the monarch occurred. He said he would urge the king to return the diamond, a 105.6-carat gem taken in 1849 from Maharaja Duleep Singh, who was just ten years old at the time.

The diamond, now embedded in the British Crown Jewels, has long been a point of contention. India maintains that it was acquired under coercive circumstances during colonial rule and sees it as a symbol of historical injustice. The United Kingdom, however, continues to assert legal ownership based on the Treaty of Lahore.

Tribute At 9/11 Memorial

Charles’ primary engagement in New York was a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla and former mayor Michael Bloomberg, he paid tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks, touring the memorial site and observing a moment of remembrance.

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Brief Interaction, Unanswered Questions

Despite earlier tensions, Charles and Mamdani did briefly interact during the event, exchanging smiles and a handshake. It remains unclear whether the Koh-i-Noor issue was raised in their short exchange. Neither Buckingham Palace nor the mayor’s office provided further details.

The episode highlights how unresolved questions tied to colonial history continue to influence modern diplomatic engagements, even during ceremonial visits meant to emphasize unity and remembrance.