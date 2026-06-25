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English NewsAutoMaruti Brezza Facelift Turbo Petrol Will Be Sold Alongside Current Petrol?

Maruti Brezza Facelift Turbo Petrol Will Be Sold Alongside Current Petrol?

The new Brezza facelift could come with small tweaks while the bigger change powertrain wise would be the possible inclusion of a turbo petrol engine. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Brezza facelift spied, launch expected in coming months.
  • New turbo petrol engine, 6-speed manual gearbox are likely additions.
  • Expect a larger touchscreen and other cabin upgrades soon.

The new Brezza has been spied testing and could be launching soon while one of the talking points would be the new turbo petrol engine which could be added to the range alongside the current engine. 

The new Brezza facelift could come with small tweaks while the bigger change powertrain wise would be the possible inclusion of a turbo petrol engine. 

The Brezza is currently without one and the only one in its class without such an engine. 

New Brezza - Possible Features

If Maruti launches the turbo petrol then it could be a major addition to the range while the Brezza has also been spied with a 6-speed manual which adds further weight to the speculation. 

We expect the turbo petrol to be similar to the Fronx turbo petrol while the power figures could be the same. 

The Brezza facelift with a 6-speed manual would be the first time that a 6-speed is offered. 

The Brezza facelift is also expected to get changes including a larger touchscreen from the Victoris and more. 

The Brezza facelift is due for launch in the coming months and the turbo petrol could increase sales for the Brezza even further with one more engine as the current engine would most likely be carried over. 

The Brezza facelift would be competing with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq and others in the ever popular under 4m SUV segment. More details regarding the Brezza are expected to come soon leading upto the launch. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new engine option is expected for the Brezza facelift?

The new Brezza facelift is expected to include a new turbo petrol engine, likely similar to the Fronx's. The current engine will also likely be carried over.

What transmission changes are anticipated for the Brezza facelift?

The Brezza facelift has been spied with a 6-speed manual transmission. This would mark the first time such an option is offered for the model.

What new features might the Brezza facelift include?

Changes for the Brezza facelift are expected to include a larger touchscreen, potentially sourced from the Victoris, among other updates.

When is the Brezza facelift expected to launch?

The Brezza facelift is due for launch in the coming months. Further details are expected to be released soon.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 10:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Brezza Facelift Turbo Petrol
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