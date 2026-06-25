Maruti Brezza Facelift Turbo Petrol Will Be Sold Alongside Current Petrol?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Brezza facelift spied, launch expected in coming months.

New turbo petrol engine, 6-speed manual gearbox are likely additions.

Expect a larger touchscreen and other cabin upgrades soon.

The new Brezza has been spied testing and could be launching soon while one of the talking points would be the new turbo petrol engine which could be added to the range alongside the current engine.

The new Brezza facelift could come with small tweaks while the bigger change powertrain wise would be the possible inclusion of a turbo petrol engine.

The Brezza is currently without one and the only one in its class without such an engine.

New Brezza - Possible Features

If Maruti launches the turbo petrol then it could be a major addition to the range while the Brezza has also been spied with a 6-speed manual which adds further weight to the speculation.

We expect the turbo petrol to be similar to the Fronx turbo petrol while the power figures could be the same.

The Brezza facelift with a 6-speed manual would be the first time that a 6-speed is offered.

The Brezza facelift is also expected to get changes including a larger touchscreen from the Victoris and more.

The Brezza facelift is due for launch in the coming months and the turbo petrol could increase sales for the Brezza even further with one more engine as the current engine would most likely be carried over.

The Brezza facelift would be competing with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq and others in the ever popular under 4m SUV segment. More details regarding the Brezza are expected to come soon leading upto the launch.