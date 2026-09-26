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English NewsNewsWorldPlane Crashes In Congo's Kenge, 2 Senior Military Officials Among 14 Killed; Probe Underway

Plane Crashes In Congo's Kenge, 2 Senior Military Officials Among 14 Killed; Probe Underway

A technical fault is believed to have caused a deadly plane crash in Congo's Kenge that killed at least 14 people, including two top military officials.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A plane crash killed 14 people, including two generals.
  • Aircraft crashed in Kenge due to a reported technical fault.
  • Authorities launched investigation to establish the crash's cause.

At least 14 people, including two senior military officials, were killed after a plane crashed in Congo while returning to the capital Kinshasa from the southwestern city of Kikwit, the military said Friday.

The aircraft came down in Kenge after reportedly developing a technical fault during the journey. Everyone on board was killed in the crash, the Associated Press reported, citing local officials.

Among those who died were Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, head of the military court, and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces.

Major General Efomi Ekenge, spokesperson for the Congolese military, confirmed the deaths in a statement.

"In addition to the two general officers, twelve members of the delegation and the crew members also lost their lives in this accident," AP quoted Ekenge as saying.

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Probe Launched Into Crash

According to the AP report, authorities have launched an investigation to establish what caused the aircraft to crash.

Ekenge said the probe would look into the circumstances surrounding the accident, while Tryphon Kin-Kiey Mulumba, Chairman of the Board of the Civil Aviation Authority, said the cause of the crash remained unknown.

The aircraft was travelling from Kikwit towards Kinshasa when the incident occurred in Kenge, local officials said.

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Congo Battling Rebel Groups

The crash comes as the Congolese military continues operations against several rebel groups in the country's eastern region.

The military has been fighting scores of armed groups, including the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, since last year.

The M23 has carried out a series of attacks that resulted in the capture of key cities in the eastern part of the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Congo?

A plane crashed in Congo, killing at least 14 people, including two senior military officials. Everyone on board died in the incident.

Who were the prominent victims of the crash?

Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, head of the military court, and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia, auditor general of the armed forces, were among those killed.

Where did the plane crash?

The aircraft crashed in Kenge while returning to Kinshasa from the southwestern city of Kikwit.

What caused the plane crash and is there an investigation?

The plane reportedly developed a technical fault. Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the exact cause, which remains unknown.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Sep 2026 07:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Congo Congo Plane Crash
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