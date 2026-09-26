Asian Games 2026: India Opens Day 8 With Silver, Recreating History After 44 Years

India made a strong start to Day 8 of the Asian Games on Saturday, September 26, securing silver medals in both the men’s marathon and women’s 50m rifle 3P team events.

The men’s marathon final saw India claim a silver medal after the athlete produced a personal-best performance. The achievement ended a 44-year wait for India to win a marathon medal at the Asian Games, with the country’s previous podium finish in the event coming at the 1982 edition.

India added another silver later in the women’s 50m rifle three-positions team event. The Indian trio of Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod combined to finish second and secure another medal for the country.