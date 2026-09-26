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English NewsSportsAsian Games 2026: India Opens Day 8 With Silver, Recreating History After 44 Years

Asian Games 2026: India Opens Day 8 With Silver, Recreating History After 44 Years

The achievement ended a 44-year wait for India to win a marathon medal at the Asian Games, with the country’s previous podium finish in the event coming at the 1982 edition.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

India made a strong start to Day 8 of the Asian Games on Saturday, September 26, securing silver medals in both the men’s marathon and women’s 50m rifle 3P team events.

The men’s marathon final saw India claim a silver medal after the athlete produced a personal-best performance. The achievement ended a 44-year wait for India to win a marathon medal at the Asian Games, with the country’s previous podium finish in the event coming at the 1982 edition.

India added another silver later in the women’s 50m rifle three-positions team event. The Indian trio of Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod combined to finish second and secure another medal for the country.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Asian Games 2026
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