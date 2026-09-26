DK Shivakumar’s ‘MLAs Marry Twice In Bengaluru’ Remark Sparks Row, BJP Demands Names

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka CM alleged a dozen MLAs married twice.

CM linked remark to Bengaluru's population growth debate.

BJP leaders criticized remarks, demanding names of accused legislators.

BJP warned comments undermine assembly dignity, foster public suspicion.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has triggered a fresh political row after saying that around a dozen MLAs who moved to Bengaluru from other parts of the state had married twice. The remark, made during an Assembly discussion on the capital’s rising population, has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, which has demanded that Shivakumar disclose the names of the legislators he was referring to.

How The Row Began

Shivakumar was speaking in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday about Bengaluru’s growing population when he turned his attention to people who relocate to the city. He said those who move to Bengaluru generally do not return to their hometowns and made a similar observation about legislators who shifted base to the capital.

“MLAs who come to Bangalore don’t go back. Whoever came have been married twice. One dozen such instances. I can give the list. I’ve 40 experience I can give you examples. No one leaves Bangalore,” he said, as per reports.

The Chief Minister indicated that he could provide examples from districts including Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada, but did not name any of the legislators during the Assembly proceedings. He repeated the allegation while addressing lawmakers present in the House.

“Even you (MLAs) who come here don’t leave. All those who come to the city have two marriages. There are a dozen like that. I can give you the list,” he said.

Shivakumar also broadened his argument beyond politicians, pointing to lawyers who move to Bengaluru for work and eventually remain in the city.

The Chief Minister said the share of the urban population had increased from 33 per cent to 47 per cent. He also referred to the role played by prominent figures in Bengaluru’s development.

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Ashoka Demands Names

Shivakumar’s reference to MLAs having two marriages soon became the focus of political reactions, with BJP leaders seeking clarity over who the Chief Minister had in mind.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka described the remark as an “unnecessary statement” and asked Shivakumar to identify the legislators he had referred to. “Now, there’s a sword hanging over every MLA who has come to Bengaluru from other parts of the state,” Ashoka said.

Ashoka also clarified that the Chief Minister’s comments concerned legislators who had moved to Bengaluru from elsewhere in Karnataka. He pointed out that he himself was a Bengaluru native.

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BJP Flags Assembly Dignity

Senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar also criticised Shivakumar’s remarks. He said that even if the Chief Minister intended the comment in a lighter vein, making such statements from the floor of the Assembly could affect the dignity of the House.

Kumar said Shivakumar’s remarks had created “unhealthy curiosity” among the public and called on him to reveal the identities of the legislators he claimed had married twice and maintained two households.

He warned that failing to provide those details could result in suspicion being directed at legislators more broadly.