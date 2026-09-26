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English NewsNewsJaishankar Flags AI Risks In Maritime Security At UNGA, Welcomes India-GCC FTA Talks

Jaishankar Flags AI Risks In Maritime Security At UNGA, Welcomes India-GCC FTA Talks

Jaishankar highlighted AI's role in maritime awareness, rescue and disaster response while warning of risks including cyber operations and vulnerability mapping.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 09:49 AM (IST)


 New York [US], September 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) highlighted the opportunities and security risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) in the maritime domain and also welcomed the launch of India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.
 


 In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "Pleased to co-chair the event on ‘AI in the Context of International Peace & Security, with an Emphasis on Maritime Security’, alongside FM George Gerapetritis of Greece."
 


 He said, "Emphasised the need to harness the possibilities offered by AI, anticipate its consequences and mitigate its risks. This calls for an approach that enables innovation while remaining conscious of its security implications."
 


 Jaishankar said, "Shared that the New Delhi Declaration emphasises democratic access to AI resources, building secure and trustworthy systems, investing in human capabilities and harnessing AI for economic growth & social good."
 


 Highlighting the applications and risks of AI in the maritime domain, he said, "Highlighted that in the maritime domain, AI can enhance maritime domain awareness, search & rescue, disaster response, identification of suspicious activity and resilience of ports & critical infrastructure. At the same time, it can enable sophisticated reconnaissance, vulnerability mapping & cyber operations targeting vessels, communication networks & undersea infrastructure."
 


 He added, "Underlined that increasing autonomy in maritime systems raises questions of attribution, accountability & escalation, while also compressing decision making time."
 


 Jaishankar further said, "Pointed out that in the maritime domain, the UN Charter & international law, including the law of the sea, remain essential frameworks governing State conduct. Greater transparency, confidence building, capacity development, technical cooperation & exchange of best practices are essential to ensure that AI is developed and used consistent with these principles."
 


 He also "Reaffirmed that AI and maritime security remain important priorities for India at the United Nations."
 


 In another post on X, Jaishankar said he was "Glad to co-chair the India-Gulf Cooperation Council Troika Ministerial Meeting in New York on the margins of #UNGA81."
 


 He said the meeting "Reviewed the progress of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024–28 and discussed ways to further advance our partnership."
 


 Jaishankar also said, "Welcomed the launch of India-GCC FTA negotiations. Look forward to strengthening ties in the areas of trade, investment, energy, food security, health, new technologies, culture and people-to-people exchanges. Thanked GCC leadership for the support extended to the Indian community."
 


 He further said, "Reiterated our strong commitment to freedom of navigation and safety of seafarers & commercial shipping."
 


 Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying the pact would strengthen international cooperation for a safer digital future. 
 


 In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, “Signed the UN Convention against Cybercrime today on the sidelines of #UNGA81. This Convention strengthens international cooperation for a safer digital future.” 
 


 He also held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
 


 Sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said the two leaders exchanged views on several ongoing issues and reviewed India-Russia bilateral ties as well as cooperation under BRICS.
 


 In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “A good meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia today #UNGA81. Exchanged views on a number of ongoing issues. Also took stock of our bilateral and BRICS cooperation.”
 


 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia also shared details of the meeting, stating that “Russia’s FM Lavrov & External Affairs Minister of India @DrSJaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.” 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar UNGA EAM Jaishankar US India Ties UNITED-NATIONS India-GCC FTA
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