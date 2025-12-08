Mahindra XUV 7XO Is The Reborn XUV700 And Will Be Unveiled On January 5, 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mahindra has revealed that the XUV700 will now become XUV 7XO. The car is scheduled to be revealed on the January 5.

The new naming structure is similar to the XUV 3XO and this brings the premium SUV in line with the rest of the range. This is the new naming system for the ICE SUVs in the Mahindra range.

What Has Changed?

The few teasers show that the XUV 7XO will retain some of the design elements from the XEV 9S. That includes the new headlamp design and the tail-lamps.

The update for the XUV700 means dropping this popular nameplate but the new moniker will drive home the updated model changes.

A facelift is expected for the exterior in form of a new bumper design, new alloy wheels and the new front as well as the rear styling.

Additionally, the same triple screen setup as the XEV 9S while the steering would be new along with more technology being added in like the newer electric SUVs.





The engine options would be expected to be remaining the same with a petrol engine having automatic as well as manual options along with a diesel engine too with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

The pricing will be revealed on January 5 and it would be the first launch for the year in 2026. This would be a comprehensive facelift for one of its best selling SUVs.