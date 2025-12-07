New Petrol Engine Is Key For Tata Sierra To Gain An Upper Hand In This Segment

The Tata Curvv comes with a 1.2l turbo petrol engine but the Sierra comes with a 1.5 litre TGDI engine which develops 160bhp and 255Nm with a 4-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged powertrain. This engine interestingly comes with an AISIN automatic torque converter gearbox and not a dual clutch automatic.

Engine And Gearbox Combinations

The 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol engine meanwhile comes with the DCA dual clutch automatic and that is interesting for sure. Typically the more expensive and the more powerful engines comes with a dual clutch automatic option while here it is the opposite.





However, this new petrol engine is the key to the Sierra in gaining an upper hand in this segment. The naturally aspirated unit for example is crucial as similarly the majority of the sales for many other compact SUVs come from the naturally aspirated versions and that's something Tata Motors finally has with the Sierra now.

Power Outputs And Future Model Integration

The naturally aspirated unit of the Sierra petrol develops 106ps and 145Nm along with a 6-speed manual being standard plus the DCA automatic. This new petrol engine for now is available with the Sierra while the Safari as well as the Harrier will get the turbo petrol as well.

It is important for any carmaker to have the right combination of engines and that's what exactly Tata Motors has done with the Sierra. The naturally aspirated unit could also make its way into some of the future Tata Motors products and is their most crucial powertrain for sure.