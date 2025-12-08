Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back strongly in Lok Sabha, saying Jawaharlal Nehru spent 12 years in jail, the same period PM Modi has been in power , and arguing that India’s major institutions owe their origins to him. “You criticise him, but had he not created ISRO, there would be no Mangalyaan. How would the government have handled coronavirus without AIIMS?” she said.

Her remarks came shortly after PM Modi accused the Congress of yielding to the Muslim League’s objections to Vande Mataram, claiming Nehru backed Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s opposition to the national song.

Emphasising that the national song “lives in every part of the country”, she questioned the government’s decision to reopen a debate she said should never have existed. Priyanka argued that raising doubts over Vande Mataram insults freedom fighters and diverts attention from urgent public issues, while also defending Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy against repeated attacks from the ruling side.

Priyanka Questions Need For Debate

Priyanka Gandhi said the discussion itself was misplaced, asserting that Vande Mataram holds a sacred place in India’s freedom struggle and does not require parliamentary scrutiny 75 years after Independence. “Questioning the national song is an insult to freedom fighters and an attack on the Constitution,” she said.

She criticised the government for what she described as deliberate attempts to distract the public from pressing issues. “Why are we debating this? It is our national song. This has been done keeping Bengal in mind, to divert attention. This government wants people to forget the present and future and keep looking back at the past.”

According to her, people across the country are grappling with serious concerns that remain unaddressed. “The people are not happy. They are surrounded by several issues and the government isn’t addressing them,” she said.

Defends Nehru, Lists Key Contributions

Responding to repeated references to the Nehru era by the Treasury benches, Priyanka firmly defended the first Prime Minister’s record. She noted that Jawaharlal Nehru spent 12 years in prison-“the same span that PM Modi has been in office”—and yet continues to face criticism.

She argued that several modern institutions exist because of Nehru’s vision. “If he hadn’t created ISRO, there would be no Mangalyaan. How would the government have managed coronavirus without AIIMS?” she asked.

Priyanka proposed that Parliament dedicate specific time to debate all alleged “insults” against Nehru, saying this would help “close the chapter once and for all”. She added, with irony, that if Parliament can debate Vande Mataram instead of real issues, it might as well debate Nehru too.