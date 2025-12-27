Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRaghav Chadha Hosts Blinkit Delivery Partner For Lunch, Shares Gig Work Struggles. Video Goes Viral

Raghav Chadha Hosts Blinkit Delivery Partner For Lunch, Shares Gig Work Struggles. Video Goes Viral

A Blinkit rider’s ₹763 payout for 15 hours of work sparks fresh debate as Raghav Chadha backs gig workers, seeks reforms.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
A viral video of a Blinkit delivery partner earning just ₹763 after completing 28 deliveries across nearly 15 hours has reignited debate over the working conditions of gig workers in India. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who had flagged issues of low pay, long hours and lack of social security for gig and platform workers during the Winter Session of Parliament, took note of the video and publicly expressed solidarity with the delivery partner.

Chadha reiterated the need for urgent policy reforms to safeguard the rights and dignity of gig workers. The issue has gained momentum amid growing unrest among delivery partners across several cities.

Gig Workers Announce New Year Strike

Gig workers went on a nationwide strike on December 25 and have announced another strike on December 31, New Year’s Eve. The protests, called by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFATW), come during the peak year-end season—typically the busiest period for food and grocery delivery platforms.

Workers have repeatedly raised concerns over opaque algorithm-driven targets, arbitrary penalties, sudden payout changes and the absence of a robust grievance redressal mechanism, highlighting structural issues within India’s rapidly expanding gig economy.

Chadha Hosts Delivery Partner

Following the conclusion of Parliament’s winter session, Chadha invited the delivery partner to his residence for lunch earlier this week. The informal meeting allowed the delivery partner to share first-hand experiences of long working hours, unstable incomes, algorithm-based pressures and the lack of basic safeguards.

The delivery partner reportedly appreciated the interaction, describing it as reassuring and respectful. Chadha, in turn, reaffirmed his commitment to raising these concerns at the policy level, stressing that the growth of India’s gig economy must not come at the cost of workers’ well-being.

The episode has underscored a broader message gaining traction: meaningful reform in the gig economy begins by listening to those on the ground.

 
 

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Raghav Chadha Gig Economy INDIA Blinkit Delivery Partner
