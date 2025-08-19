Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahindra Vision T Vs Thar Roxx: What Are The Changes?

The biggest difference is that the Vision T is underpinned by the new NU_IQ architecture which is a monocoque as opposed to the Roxx which is a ladder frame.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Vision T could be the newest iteration of the Thar and in the future could be the electric Thar. However, compared to the present Thar Roxx, how is it different? The biggest difference is that the Vision T is underpinned by the new NU_IQ architecture which is a monocoque as opposed to the Roxx which is a ladder frame. That alone will mark a big fundamental change for the Thar brand which the Vision T will blossom into. However, a switch to monocoque will mean more space, better packaging and a more practical cabin for the Vision T.

The driving experience of the Vision T will also be changed as a result. Size wise, the Vision T is about the same size as the Thar Roxx but will have a longer wheelbase. That said, the Vision T will have a tighter turning radius than the Roxx. Styling wise, the Vision T is more modern and does not have the round headlamps as instead it gets a new design plus having a new split grille.


However, the quarter glass area is the same as the Roxx and the height plus the toughness is the same. It remains to be seen if some of the concept car like details would be carried forward or not in the Vision T. The interior of the future Thar electric would be completely different as well with a large portrait touchscreen but it will have physical switchgear. The Vision T would be the new Thar electric and the ICE version will continue with the Roxx which means the Vision T would come with dual motors and AWD which will ensure good off-road ability. Of course, the Vision T and the Roxx are different owing to the different architecture but will carry forward the Thar brand in a different direction. 

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Thar ROXX Mahindra Vision T
