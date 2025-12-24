Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘Thank You, Rahul Gandhi’: Ashwini Vaishnaw Acknowledges Opposition Leader’s Jobs Post

Vaishnaw attributed the success to Prime Minister Modi's "Make in India" program, highlighting Gandhi's observation of India becoming a producer economy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 10:17 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has thanked Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over a social media post related to rising employment in the country. Vaishnaw shared a screenshot of Rahul Gandhi’s post on X and publicly expressed his appreciation.

Rahul Gandhi had shared a positive post highlighting job creation, prompting questions over why a minister in the Modi government would thank the Congress leader for the remarks.

Vaishnaw Credits Make In India

Reposting Rahul Gandhi’s post, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, “Thank you Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India programme. As you have said, by implementing our PM’s vision, we are becoming a producer economy.”

The minister’s remarks drew attention as they framed Rahul Gandhi’s comments as an endorsement of the government’s manufacturing push.

What Rahul Gandhi Wrote In His Post

Rahul Gandhi, while citing an example from Karnataka, began his post by referring to India’s economic growth and job creation. He wrote that in just 8–9 months, 30,000 staff were given jobs, calling it the fastest factory ramp-up seen in India so far.

He added that this was not just a statistic but transformational employment generation, noting that the unit is largely run by women.

‘Karnataka Has Created Such An Ecosystem’

The Leader of the Opposition further said that around 80 per cent of the workforce comprises women, most of them aged between 19 and 24 years, and for many, it is their first job.

Rahul Gandhi said Karnataka has set an example by creating an ecosystem where manufacturing can grow at such scale and speed. “This is the India we need to build, jobs with dignity and opportunities for all,” he wrote.

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 10:17 PM (IST)
