Volvo EX30 Electric SUV India Review, Range

The EX30 is a new kind of Volvo and is their smallest yet while opening a new segment. It is purely electric and is based on a new platform while globally also being their most affordable car. We drove the car on the outskirts of Jaipur as the carmaker is planning to launch it next month with a single motor Long Range configuration. The EX30 is aimed at younger buyers and in India would be for first time luxury car owners too so let's see if it's good enough for a first time luxury car buyer.

How does it look?

This is the smallest Volvo but looks funky while being compact. It is under 4.3m and shorter than compact SUVs while the design is crossover-ish although with plenty of cool detailing. There are massive 19-inch wheels which further gives it presence while it stands reasonably all with a 171mm ground clearance. The large headlamps and the lack of a grille plus a Volvo badge gives it a different look compared to the EX40. It is more aggressive looking and the lines are minimalist too while the rear has the cool pattern like tail-lamps. Build quality is superb and so is the paint finish but size wise, it is the smallest luxury car we have seen but has enough funky appeal!





What about the interiors?

Getting in requires a tesla style card key which you need to tap on the drivers door and there is no conventional key. Even inside, there is no conventional start button as you get in and put the key card once on the wireless charging pad which starts the car. Compared to the traditional cabins of the EX40 or the C40, the EX30 is much more radical. There is no instrument cluster in front of the driver and no visible buttons at all with all functions being tucked away in the 12.3-inch touchscreen.





Quality and the feel good factor is there though and matches other Volvo cars here. There are sustainable materials being used but the interior feels unique but high quality. That said, some unique bits or cost cutting bits are there when you get in and start using the car. The main screen literally has all functions to adjust the headlamps while the doors don't have any speakers or window controls as they are in the middle.





Even opening the glove box is done via the touchscreen which is in the centre. Aside from the clever thinking, the central touchscreen is basically the main command centre and here the speed to all of the functions are with neatly stacked menus and not everything requiring too many jabs at the screen.

That said, too many things are placed here and some more physical buttons would have been nice while urgent functions are still not as easy to access as they should have been. The front seats are accommodating even if not as plush as the EX40 but there is plenty of space overall at the front while ingress/egress is easy too.





The issue is the rear seat which lacks space for tall folks like me with limited headroom/legroom along with a narrow cabin meaning it is a four seater at best. The boot space is pretty big though and storage is ample as well with a frunk too which is pretty useful. Feature list includes two zone climate control, ambient lighting, OTA updates, digital key, air quality sensor, premium audio system and more.

How is it to drive?

The EX30 comes with a single motor configuration with 272bhp and a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5.3 seconds. The 68 kWh NMC battery pack has a range of about 480km. The car has a 5 star Euro NCAP rating, 5 cameras and 5 radars to alert the drivers. The system is very sensitive to our roads but like aTesla maps out the road pretty well. You can also digital unlock the car even if the battery is dead. On the move, the car is smooth and very quick. It is extremely fast and a touch of the accelerator will have the car flying.

The EX30 isn't big and isn't very heavy which means this much power in such a compact car is proper performance. That said, you have to look at the central screen for the speed and miss an HUD while the ride quality is a bit firm too. Traction is good and it keeps things tidy with so much power. The steering is light also and the ground clearance of 171mm means bad roads aren't an issue at all. Range would be near 400km and the regen is also strong which helps in city driving to bring out better range. The compact size, light steering and power means it is a breeze to drive in the city and squeezing in small gaps.

Worth buying?

The EX30 is a funky looking car with ample style, performance and a cool interior. Then there is decent range and a good features list too. Hence, it will make sense as a city based compact luxury car and a stylish option to other more mainstream brands available at its expected price. It will open Volvo to a new set of buyers and that's the target audience.

To us, it is fairly sorted and is practical enough for our roads. That said, it has some ergonomic issues namely the over dependence on the touchscreen, lack of space and the frm ride but a tempting price will easily make it the best selling Volvo and open a new set of buyers to this brand.